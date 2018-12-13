Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

When Amy Schumer was on the press tour for her recent comedy, “I Feel Pretty,” she struggled to find outfits she really loved. Leesa Evans, her friend, stylist and costume designer, ended up making a lot of her clothes because the actress had trouble finding items off the rack that felt comfortable and looked great.

Schumer often joked to Evans that she only wanted to wear clothes that felt as light as a cloud.

“(Amy) would always say to me, ‘Now, does this feel like a cloud?’ And I would laugh and I would say, ‘No, it doesn’t feel like a cloud, not everything feels like a cloud,’” Evans told TODAY Style. “And she was like, ‘Well, what if it did?’”

From there, Le Cloud was born.

Leesa Evans and Amy Schumer Jake Rosenberg for Saks Off 5th

Schumer and Evans decided to design a full collection of comfortable yet stylish clothes that women of all different ages and sizes could wear in their everyday lives.

The 23-piece collection (available on Saks Off Fifth) includes a range of flattering basics that can be mixed and matched easily. The pieces have playful names like Le Sweater, Le Pant and Le Hoodie, and they come in a range of neutral shades including navy, camel, hunter and charcoal.

Le Vee Top, $72, Saks Off Fifth

Prices range from $38 to $248, and sizes range from size 0 or XS to to size 20 or XXL. Schumer also said on Instagram that she and Evans are planning to extend the collection to size 40 “as soon as we can.”