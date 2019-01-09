Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Dolly Parton has an apparently endless collection of sparkly outfits, and that includes many of the dresses she’s worn throughout her decades-long career.

“I probably have a hundred dresses from over the years,” the singer wrote recently on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of herself wearing a glittery dress and her signature, big curls. “I just can’t seem to let go of my favorites!”

And why would she get rid of such a fabulous collection? Every now and then, she treats her social media fans to her favorite outfits from years past, and her looks are always amazing.

No one rocks glitter and sequins quite like Dolly Parton.

Or 6-inch-heel boots, for that matter.

Parton has lost track of a few favorite outfits over the years, like this sparkly red dress. But as she revealed on Instagram, she has held onto many of her favorite pieces.

Plenty of Dolly Parton fans would just love to peek inside the singer’s sparkly closet, and Reese Witherspoon lived out that dream last year as part of her TV series, “Shine On With Reese.”

“I always imagined Dolly’s apartment’s closet opens, and sequins come flying out!” Witherspoon said, as she admired the singer’s vast collection of stage costumes embellished with sequins, glitter and rhinestones.

Parton clearly has a sentimental spot for all the fabulous outfits she’s worn over the years, and it doesn’t sound like she’ll be parting with them anytime soon!