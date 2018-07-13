The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale just kicked off — see some of our picks

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Nordstrom shoppers, take note: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale early access starts this week for Nordstrom card holders. During the annual sale, thousands of products are marked down significantly for only a few weeks.

Nordstrom card holders have one week (through July 19) to scour the Anniversary Sale before the rest of the world.

If you don't have a Nordstrom card, don't worry, you'll be able to snag some deals soon enough. The public sale launches on July 20 and runs through August 5.

This year, Nordstrom is offering deals online and in stores. Discounts can be found across all categories including women, men, kids, beauty and home.

Here are 15 of our favorite buys from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to shop now:

Women

1. NYDJ Ami Super Skinny Ankle Jeans, $79 (usually $119), Nordstrom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

NYDJ Jeans are known for being flattering, and the faded black color is popular year-round. These also come in petite sizes (00P-18P), meaning that shorter women won't have to deal with bunching around the ankle or having to cuff the pants.

2. BP Raw Edge V-Neck Tee, $12 (usually $17), Nordstrom

A V-neck tee is a closet must have for every season. The affordable price and ten color options mean that you can stock up now.

3. Halogen Detachable Sleeve Sweater, $79 (usually $119), Nordstrom

Pssst: the sleeves can zip off this feminine pullover for warmer days.

4. Kimi and Kai Somia Ombre Maternity Maxi Dress, $59 (usually $88), Nordstrom

Beat the heat this summer with this ombre maxi tank dress.

5. Dr. Scholl's Abbot Lux Sneaker, $60 (usually $90), Nordstrom

These cute, casual sneakers were designed by orthopedic doctors and offer foam support at the toe, ball and heel of the foot. They come in three colors: maple sugar (the blush color shown above), grey and spice.

6. Sam Edelman Helen Ankle Strap Pump, $100 (usually $150), Nordstrom

These classic pumps with a studded twist are perfect for summer nights. Keep it classy with the black or spice it up with retro pink suede.

Beauty

7. BareMinerals Nude For Summer Lip Kit, $38 ($58 value), Nordstrom

Create the ideal nude summer lip with these three BareMinerals shades. The set comes with one gloss, one liquid lipstick and one lipstick.

8. Luxie Face Complexion Set, $35 ($60 value), Nordstrom

Good makeup brushes are hard to come by. And, they're even harder to find at a reasonable price. This set contains a foundation brush, concealer brush, blush brush and powder blush to create a perfect complexion.

9. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $28 ($43 value), Nordstrom

Anastasia's best-selling brow products are known for creating perfectly natural brows. Use the Brow Wiz pencil first to fill in brows using slim hair-like strokes, then seal in your work with the clear brow gel.

Home

10. ED Ellen DeGeneres All You Need Is Love Accent Pillow, $26 (usually $40), Nordstrom

This pillow is a cute addition to the pet lover's home.

11. Serene house Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $46 (usually $70), Nordstrom

This diffuser combines functionality and design with changing colors, a built in timer and an intermittent mist feature. One reviewer said "I have never had one before because many of them are not aesthetically pleasing. This one is ceramic and blends in with everything. Honestly it does not even look like a diffuser, it is beautiful!!"

12. Nautica Bath Towel, Hand Towel and Washcloth Set, $33 (usually $50), Nordstrom

You can't get a much better deal than six "soft yet still absorbent" towels for $33, according to a reviewer. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths all made out of 100 percent cotton. They come in grey, navy, pastel green and white.

13. Nordstrom At Home Medium Wood Salad Bowl, $30 (usually $49), Nordstrom

The matching salad servers for this gorgeous wooden bowl are on sale for $12 right now too.

Men

14. David Donahue Trim Fit Check Dress Shirt, $90 (usually $135), Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to update your work wardrobe. Tight checks add visual texture to this impressive button down, and matching blue buttons look classy. Not a fan of the blue? All 50 David Donahue's dress shirt styles are on sale for $90.

15. Sperry Sneaker, $40 (usually $60), Nordstrom

These canvas sneakers are comfortable, stylish and perfect for summer sailing.