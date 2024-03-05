Zoey Deutch shows off her new dramatic blonde pixie haircut

Zoey Deutch is switching things up — and people are loving it.

The actor has undergone a dramatic hair transformation in preparation for her upcoming role. While Deutch, 29, has had lighter locks, rocked a reddish hue and dark tresses, the actor showed off her new bleached, blonde pixie haircut on Instagram on March 4.

"surprise surpriseee," the "Set It Up" star captioned her black-and-white photo of her new look, adding a scissor emoji.

People in the comments section praised the cut and color, writing, “LOVE IT,” “Absolutely stunning,” and “Rosemary’s actual baby,” referencing Mia Farrow’s late '60s look.

Additionally, colorist Tracey Cunningham shared a behind the scenes look at Deutch's transformation.

“@zoeydeutch major transformation for her next movie! They wanted her to look like Jean Seberg. We didn’t want to look like a current 2024 bleach and tone,” Cunningham captioned her Instagram video, explaining what they did to obtain the ‘60s actor’s haircut.

“The target was Jean Seberg’s cut and color,” Cunningham is heard in the video’s voiceover. Deutch is then seen taking scissors to her brunette locks. “So first, Zoey cut off her hair.”

The colorist explained how the cut couldn't be too short or else they wouldn't have been able to get "the foils in" to bleach her locks. Stylist Bridget Brager then came in to cut the actor's hair into the perfect pixie style.

According to E!, Deutch is taking on the role of Seberg, who is considered an icon of the French New Wave, in Richard Linklater's forthcoming film.

Deutch, meanwhile, is already embracing the sleek and chic look. The actor was photographed attending the “The Loubi Show” by Christian Louboutin as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4.

Zoey Deutch at the "The Loubi Show" by Christian Louboutin as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on March 4, 2024 in Paris. Dave Benett / Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

The "Something From Tiffany's" star rocked a little black dress with silver embellishments, paired with silver heels and silver, diamond accessories.