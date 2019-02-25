Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 3:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

It turns out Aquaman has a hidden superpower: the ability to make scrunchies cool again.

Jason Momoa made the '90s accessory once beloved by Michelle Tanner on "Full House" a talking point on the red carpet at Sunday night's Academy Awards when he wore a blush Fendi scrunchie on his wrist that matched his velvet Fendi suit.

A scrunchie fit for a superhero. Reuters

The long-haired Hawaiian actor had his outfit designed personally by the iconic Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary creative director for Chanel and Fendi who died on Feb. 19 at 85 in Paris.

Not only did Momoa coordinate his hair tie with his suit, he also matched the dress worn by his wife, former "Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet.

The "Game of Thrones" star had people ready to rummage in the back of their drawers for their old scrunchies in preparation for a full-on scrunchie comeback.

The pink Fendi scrunchie has served as Momoa's Best Supporting Accessory in recent months, as he wore it on his wrist during a British talk show appearance in November and was seen actually putting it to use with it in his hair at an "Aquaman" event in London last year.

He even went with double scrunchie pigtails for one appearance. Hey, when you're a brawny 6-foot-4 superhero, no one is going to tell you that two scrunchies might be overkill.