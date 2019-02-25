Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 1:12 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 25, 2019, 4:15 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

It's Hollywood's biggest night!

The 91st Oscars, honoring achievements in film during the past year, were held Sunday night in Hollywood. Awards in 24 categories were handed out over the course of the show.

Here's a complete list of the winners. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Picture

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

**"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

"Green Book" won the top prize of the night, best picture. Universal Pictures

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

**Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

**Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Olivia Colman won best actress for her performance in "The Favourite." 20th Century Fox

Actor in a Supporting Role

**Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Spike Lee shared the best adapted screenplay win for "BlacKkKlansman." Focus Features

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

**Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Directing

**Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Alfonso Cuarón earned the prize for best director for "Roma." Netflix

Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

**Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, "A Star Is Born"

Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Paul Schrader, "First Reformed"

**Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Original Song

"All the Stars" from "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight" from "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"

**"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Original Score

**"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Foreign Language Film

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Never Look Away"

**"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Documentary Feature

**"Free Solo"

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

Documentary Short Subject

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

**"Period. End of Sentence."

Animated Feature Film

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

**"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Animated Short Film

"Animal Behaviour"

**"Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"

Live Action Short Film

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

**"Skin"

Sound Editing

"Black Panther"

**"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"A Quiet Place"

"Roma"

Sound Mixing

"Black Panther"

**"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Black Panther's" wins included one in the production design category. Marvel Studios

Film Editing

"BlacKkKlansman"

**"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Vice"

Cinematography

Lukasz Zal, "Cold War"

Robbie Ryan, "The Favourite"

Caleb Deschanel, "Never Look Away"

**Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

**"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Production Design

**"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

Costume Design

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

**"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

Makeup and Hairstyling