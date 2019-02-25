Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 24, 2019, 10:53 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 25, 2019, 1:16 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emily Sher

The 2019 Academy Awards went off without a hitch, and while we love keeping track of the big winners of the night, our favorite part has to be ogling the gorgeous gowns on the Oscars red carpet.

Here are some of the must-see looks!

Jennifer Lopez

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Is there a red carpet that Jennifer Lopez doesn't own? That's clearly a trick question! The superstar perfectly paired her shiny silver gown with a sleek hairstyle.

Laura Harrier

Jordan Strauss / AP

"BlacKkKlansman" star Laura Harrier looks like a modern-day Cinderella in an icy blue dress with a princess-worthy bun.

Gemma Chan

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Gemma Chan wowed in this hot pink gown with a ruffled high-neckline and some serious volume.

Billy Porter

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Pose" star Billy Porter stole the show in this velvet tuxedo Christian Siriano gown. This one will be hard to top!

Helen Mirren

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The timeless actress looked gorgeous in this ombre pink gown with a deep-V neckline and jaw-dropping necklace.

Amy Adams

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Vice" star looks like Hollywood royalty in this structured white gown with silver details.

Emma Stone

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Never one to play it safe on the red carpet, Emma Stone wore a sequin-covered gown with exaggerated sleeves for a fashionable twist.

Lady Gaga

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The Oscar-winning actress, for her role in "A Star is Born," brought a bit of old Hollywood glamour with a classic black ballgown and matching arm-length gloves. And her gorgeous necklace is hard to miss!

Michelle Yeoh

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

This "Crazy Rich Asians" star brought all the glamour in this gorgeous, multicolored gown with a deep-V neckline and cap sleeves.

Spike Lee

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Spike Lee, who was nominated for best director for "BlacKkKlansman," honored his late friend Prince by wearing a head-to-toe purple tuxedo and necklace in the symbol that the rock star adopted as his name.

Allison Janney

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Allison Janney just took tuxedo-inspired dressing to the next level with this velvet style.

Yalitza Aparicio

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

"Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio wore a beautiful one-shoulder, mint green gown with a touch of shimmer.

Jason Momoa

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Aquaman" star wore a blush pink tuxedo with black details — and even wore a matching scrunchie on his wrist. Hey, when you have luxurious long hair, it's important to have it handy!

Linda Cardellini

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Linda Cardellini, who's in the Oscar-nominated flick "Green Book," rocked this hot pink, ruffled frock, paired with a chic topknot hairstyle. Now that's how to have fun on the red carpet!

Rachel Weisz

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Rachel Weisz's red dress was anything but boring with its latex bolero, flower details and bejeweled headband.

Chadwick Boseman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman is always a bold dresser — and always hits it out of the park. That includes this high-low brocade blazer with a black scarf replacing his tie.

Awkwafina

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It's been quite the year for Awkwafina! The actress, who had notable roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8" among others, rocked a shimmery, wide-legged suit with a pussy bow blouse.

Kacey Musgraves

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

The country singer, who was recently a big winner at the Grammys, made a fun and fabulous statement in this pink, ruffled gown.

Charlize Theron

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

This might be the actress's most dramatic change yet! Wearing a mock turtleneck dress in a soft blue color, Charlize Theron debuted a new jet black hairdo.

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fans will soon see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but the Oscar-winning actress already looks like a superhero in this slinky silver gown.

Olivia Colman

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

"The Favourite" star, who won the Oscar for best actress, looked radiant in a jade green dress with a statement-making train with lots of delicate beading.

Adam Lambert

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

The singer took his classic tuxedo up a notch with dramatic shirt sleeves, a boutonniere and multiple earrings.

Octavia Spencer

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Octavia Spencer knows her way around the red carpet and went for a sparkly midnight blue, off-the-shoulder gown that's a surefire winner.

Elsie Fisher

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Eighth Grade" star and best actress nominee Elsie Fisher, 15, went for a cool, androgynous look in a suit with a sweet barrette in her hair.

Regina King

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Regina King, who won the award for best supporting actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," looked sophisticated in this white strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos.

Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Black Panther" star Danai Gurira glowed in gold with this strapless gown.

Melissa McCarthy

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

The "Can You Ever Forgive Me" star made a dramatic statement with a black-and-white colorblocked outfit with its own attached cape.

Angela Bassett

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Angela Bassett never fails to bring the heat on the red carpet and this hot pink, one-shoulder gown is no exception.

Glenn Close

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

The best-actress nominee was a vision in gold in this gown with an attached cape and train.

Constance Wu

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star lit up the red carpet in this sunny yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Emilia Clarke

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Game of Thrones" fans know her as the Mother of Dragons, but Emilia Clarke is the queen of the red carpet in this shimmery lavender number.

Stephan James

Jordan Strauss / AP

Let's hear it for men having fun with fashion! The "If Beale Street Could Talk" star took his tux up a few notches with burgundy velvet, a long bow-tie and sparkly brooch.

Jennifer Hudson

Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress and singer made a statement in this one-shoulder red gown with a dramatic ruffle across the bodice.

Tessa Thompson

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Red carpet darling Tessa Thompson, who starred in "Sorry to Bother You," wore a tiered black gown with fun gold details.

Ashley Graham

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The supermodel made a stunning appearance in this classic black ballgown with a mermaid shape and completed the look with diamond jewelry.

Marie Kondo

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Cleaning guru Marie Kondo made a splash on the red carpet in this pretty pink gown with sequin details. We'd say it sparks joy!

Terry Crews

Jordan Strauss / AP

Yes, Terry Crews is wearing a harness and, yes, it's a trend.

Danielle MacDonald

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Star of the Netflix hit "Dumplin,'" Danielle MacDonald made a splash at the Oscars in this striking red ballgown with a sheer, off-the-shoulder neckline.

Chris Evans

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Chris Evans took his tuxedo to the next level by rocking a dusty blue, velvet jacket.

Lilliana Vazquez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez rocks this slinky tangerine dress with cute cutouts.