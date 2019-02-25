Get Stuff We Love
The 2019 Academy Awards went off without a hitch, and while we love keeping track of the big winners of the night, our favorite part has to be ogling the gorgeous gowns on the Oscars red carpet.
Here are some of the must-see looks!
See Oscar nominees Rami Malek, Glenn Close and more on TODAYFeb. 20, 201908:04
Jennifer Lopez
Is there a red carpet that Jennifer Lopez doesn't own? That's clearly a trick question! The superstar perfectly paired her shiny silver gown with a sleek hairstyle.
Laura Harrier
"BlacKkKlansman" star Laura Harrier looks like a modern-day Cinderella in an icy blue dress with a princess-worthy bun.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan wowed in this hot pink gown with a ruffled high-neckline and some serious volume.
Billy Porter
"Pose" star Billy Porter stole the show in this velvet tuxedo Christian Siriano gown. This one will be hard to top!
Helen Mirren
The timeless actress looked gorgeous in this ombre pink gown with a deep-V neckline and jaw-dropping necklace.
Amy Adams
The "Vice" star looks like Hollywood royalty in this structured white gown with silver details.
Emma Stone
Never one to play it safe on the red carpet, Emma Stone wore a sequin-covered gown with exaggerated sleeves for a fashionable twist.
Lady Gaga
The Oscar-winning actress, for her role in "A Star is Born," brought a bit of old Hollywood glamour with a classic black ballgown and matching arm-length gloves. And her gorgeous necklace is hard to miss!
Michelle Yeoh
This "Crazy Rich Asians" star brought all the glamour in this gorgeous, multicolored gown with a deep-V neckline and cap sleeves.
Spike Lee
Spike Lee, who was nominated for best director for "BlacKkKlansman," honored his late friend Prince by wearing a head-to-toe purple tuxedo and necklace in the symbol that the rock star adopted as his name.
Allison Janney
Allison Janney just took tuxedo-inspired dressing to the next level with this velvet style.
Yalitza Aparicio
"Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio wore a beautiful one-shoulder, mint green gown with a touch of shimmer.
Jason Momoa
The "Aquaman" star wore a blush pink tuxedo with black details — and even wore a matching scrunchie on his wrist. Hey, when you have luxurious long hair, it's important to have it handy!
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini, who's in the Oscar-nominated flick "Green Book," rocked this hot pink, ruffled frock, paired with a chic topknot hairstyle. Now that's how to have fun on the red carpet!
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz's red dress was anything but boring with its latex bolero, flower details and bejeweled headband.
Chadwick Boseman
"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman is always a bold dresser — and always hits it out of the park. That includes this high-low brocade blazer with a black scarf replacing his tie.
Awkwafina
It's been quite the year for Awkwafina! The actress, who had notable roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8" among others, rocked a shimmery, wide-legged suit with a pussy bow blouse.
Kacey Musgraves
The country singer, who was recently a big winner at the Grammys, made a fun and fabulous statement in this pink, ruffled gown.
Charlize Theron
This might be the actress's most dramatic change yet! Wearing a mock turtleneck dress in a soft blue color, Charlize Theron debuted a new jet black hairdo.
Brie Larson
Fans will soon see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but the Oscar-winning actress already looks like a superhero in this slinky silver gown.
Olivia Colman
"The Favourite" star, who won the Oscar for best actress, looked radiant in a jade green dress with a statement-making train with lots of delicate beading.
Adam Lambert
The singer took his classic tuxedo up a notch with dramatic shirt sleeves, a boutonniere and multiple earrings.
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer knows her way around the red carpet and went for a sparkly midnight blue, off-the-shoulder gown that's a surefire winner.
Elsie Fisher
"Eighth Grade" star and best actress nominee Elsie Fisher, 15, went for a cool, androgynous look in a suit with a sweet barrette in her hair.
Regina King
Regina King, who won the award for best supporting actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," looked sophisticated in this white strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos.
Danai Gurira
"Black Panther" star Danai Gurira glowed in gold with this strapless gown.
Melissa McCarthy
The "Can You Ever Forgive Me" star made a dramatic statement with a black-and-white colorblocked outfit with its own attached cape.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett never fails to bring the heat on the red carpet and this hot pink, one-shoulder gown is no exception.
Glenn Close
The best-actress nominee was a vision in gold in this gown with an attached cape and train.
Constance Wu
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star lit up the red carpet in this sunny yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline.
Emilia Clarke
"Game of Thrones" fans know her as the Mother of Dragons, but Emilia Clarke is the queen of the red carpet in this shimmery lavender number.
Stephan James
Let's hear it for men having fun with fashion! The "If Beale Street Could Talk" star took his tux up a few notches with burgundy velvet, a long bow-tie and sparkly brooch.
Jennifer Hudson
The Oscar-winning actress and singer made a statement in this one-shoulder red gown with a dramatic ruffle across the bodice.
Tessa Thompson
Red carpet darling Tessa Thompson, who starred in "Sorry to Bother You," wore a tiered black gown with fun gold details.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel made a stunning appearance in this classic black ballgown with a mermaid shape and completed the look with diamond jewelry.
Marie Kondo
Cleaning guru Marie Kondo made a splash on the red carpet in this pretty pink gown with sequin details. We'd say it sparks joy!
Terry Crews
Yes, Terry Crews is wearing a harness and, yes, it's a trend.
Danielle MacDonald
Star of the Netflix hit "Dumplin,'" Danielle MacDonald made a splash at the Oscars in this striking red ballgown with a sheer, off-the-shoulder neckline.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans took his tuxedo to the next level by rocking a dusty blue, velvet jacket.
Lilliana Vazquez
TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez rocks this slinky tangerine dress with cute cutouts.