'Who are you?' 2 best friends get the shock of a lifetime with Ambush Makeovers

It was an extra warm late-September day on the plaza, and it should come as no surprise that it was packed with TODAY fans!

But one group of women in particular caught the eye of our Ambush Makeover team of TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin and hairstylist to the stars Louis Licari. This meant a special "friends" edition of Ambush Makeover!

Toniann Bouchard

TODAY Toniann Bouchard was ready to say "see ya later" to her long tresses.

First up was Toniann Bouchard of Connecticut, who just turned 60. To celebrate this milestone birthday, Bouchard wanted an Ambush Makeover because she was ready to bid farewell to her long locks. In fact, Bouchard wanted one so badly that she even researched tips and tricks on how to get picked. This meant that Bouchard, her sister Terry and her friend Reine Weigert left Connecticut at midnight in order to be first in line.

It looks like her hard work paid off. It was time for her to welcome in a new decade with a new look.

Nathan Congleton/TODAY 60 never looked so good!

"Where is my sister?" said Terry upon Bouchard's big reveal. "Wow!"

Terry couldn't believe that was her sister she was looking at.

"Oh, I love it!" said a teary-eyed Bouchard.

Maryann Campo gave Bouchard a flirty haircut and Licari brightened up her highlights.

"I think you look younger than me now and that's not supposed to happen," said Terry.

Martin put her in a fun and festive birthday dress to complete the look.

Reine Weigert

TODAY Reine Weigert was caught totally by surprise when she found out she was getting an Ambush Makeover, too.

Next was Bouchard's dear friend of 35 years, Reine Weigert, who's also from Connecticut. While Bouchard couldn't wait for her chance to get a makeover, Weigert was caught totally off guard. She had come to the plaza to support Bouchard and never thought that she, too, would get a makeover.

Nathan Congleton/TODAY Weigert couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her glam new look.

Upon Weigert's big reveal, she did an Ambush Makeover first and looked in the mirror as soon as she walked into the studio.

Of course, she started squealing with excitement as soon as she saw her sassy new look.

"Who are you?" said Terry.

TODAY These friends were so excited about their new looks.

"I don't even recognize me," said Weigert.

Licari lightened up her hair color and Campo gave her a classic bob haircut.

For the outfit, Martin dressed her in an updated blazer that's perfect for fall.

Cheer to these gorgeous friends on their glamorous new looks!