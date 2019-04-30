Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 7:56 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

You know what they say, April showers bring May flowers — so why not rock a floral dress this season.

Sure, flower prints during the spring and summer aren't exactly original, but it's a classic that never goes out of style. Earlier this week, the 3rd Hour of TODAY anchors, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones looked incredible in their "flower power" ensembles.

Floral print is the kind of trend that works at any age and there are tons of different style options. It's feminine, fun and happy. Here are eight of our favorite floral print dresses for spring and summer.

Floral Print Dresses

1. Marah Dress, $98, Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer is known for its fun vibrant prints and this blue floral is sure to turn heads. The short cotton dress has a simple silhouette that is great for everyday wear.

2. Floerns Flower Print Pocket Maxi Dress, $23, Amazon

This maxi dress comes in navy blue or black and features lovely pink flowers. It looks very comfortable and it even has pockets!

3. 3/4 Sleeve Floral Patchwork Casual Maxi Dress, $16, Walmart

This maxi dress has 3/4 sleeves with a solid top and floral bottom. It's available in bright shades of pink, purple and teal.

4. Floral Love Circle Dress, $135, Draper James

This beautiful dress is from Draper James. They have tons of new options for the season and this dress comes in sizes 0 to 24.

5. Floral Flutter Sleeve Dress, $35, Nordstrom

This flirty dress is affordable and has a fun combination of colors and different flowers. The back features crisscross straps with cute flutter sleeves.

6. KORSIS Floral T-Shirt Swing Dress, $23, Amazon

This T-shirt dress is a more casual take on the trend that can easily be paired with heels, sandals or sneakers. It's a bestseller on Amazon and it comes in other prints and colors, too.

7. ASOS Curve Wiggle Midi Dress in Floral, $60, ASOS

This dress is more structured and totally appropriate for the office or a summer wedding. ASOS Curve offers sizes 12 to 26, but the dress is also available in straight sizes as well.

8. Sunflower Sundress, $15, Walmart

This sunflower dress is so bright and summery. It's perfect for vacation or a backyard barbecue. It has buttons down the front and thin straps so it's perfect for the warm weather.

