April 25, 2019, 7:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

It's almost summer, which means it's almost time for pool days and beach vacations. Although swimsuit shopping can sometimes feel like a chore, it can be a lot more fun when you're also shopping for your little one: Cue the mother daughter swimsuits!

Matching mommy and me swimwear is not only fun and adorable to look at, but it's also perfect for making memories and taking the cutest photos! And with Mother's Day coming up, this could also make a great gift for yourself or another mom in your life.

From pineapple prints to floral and ruffles, here are some of our favorite mother daughter swimsuits — including some options that work for the whole family!

Mother Daughter Swimsuits

1. Macool Mommy and Me Flower Print Swimsuits, $17, Amazon

This mommy and me swim set includes an elegant floral one-piece for mom and a two-piece for your little girl. Each swimsuit comes with a matching headband too! With an awesome 4.9-star rating, these swim sets are a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

2. Ybenlow Mommy and Me Off-the-Shoulder Two-Piece, $17-$21, Amazon

These two-piece sets have a fun off-the-shoulder look with pom pom details and a bright floral print. They also have high-waisted bottoms that will be flattering and comfortable for mom.

3. Emmababy Matching "Mama" One-Piece Swimsuits, $13, Walmart

These sporty one-piece swimsuits are funny and adorable. They're available in six different color options.

4. FamilySTa Matching Spotted Mommy and Me Swim, $40 and up, Etsy

This unique print is a fun way for mom and daughter to coordinate at the beach or by the pool. The spots and color block are a really cute combination. Mom's swimsuit is a high-waited bikini and daughter's is a one-piece.

5. Mom and Me Ruffles Floral Printed Swimsuits, $22 (usually $38), PatPat

For those who want a little more coverage, these matching two-pieces with shorts for bottoms are a good option. The mixture of red and the floral print scream summertime.

6. Pineapple Printed Family Swimwear, $14 and up, Amazon

This set has options for the whole family! Dads and sons can get in on the matching action with these pineapple printed suits that are perfect for your next family vacay. It's also an Amazon best-seller.

7. Yaffi Family Pink Tropical Printed Swimwear, $13-$17, Amazon

This adorable family set has a light pink ruffle top for mom and daughter and matching printed trunks for dad or brother. There are also other prints and colors available, including watermelons!

8. Honganda Matching Animal Print One-Piece, $11-$15, Walmart

And for moms and daughters who want something a little more wild, these animal print one-piece swimsuits will surely stand out. They feature a ruffled top and they're definitely Instagram-worthy.

