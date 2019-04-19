Get Stuff We Love
From a popular pair of sunglasses to a flattering swimsuit, Amazon can seem like a treasure trove of trendy items. Summer must be right around the corner, because sales of a pair of sandals just spiked on the site.
These rhinestone cutout flat sandals appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers list after increasing in sales by 928% in 24 hours. Not only are they cute, but they're only $22. We can definitely justify adding them to our cart.
Dream Pairs Medinie Rhinestone Casual Cut Out Flat Sandals, $22, Amazon
They are available in sizes 5 to 11, and they're available in nine colors, including black, pink, blue, nude, and white.
The T-strap thong sandals are flat, so they seem comfortable enough to wear out to the park, beach or running errands. The fun cutouts and gems also make them easy to dress up for a summer party. Plus, the sandals have adjustable straps, so you can make sure they fit securely.
With more than 700 customer reviews, the shoes have earned a 4.1-star rating, and customers are praising them for being stylish, comfortable and versatile.
"I really like these shoes," one reviewer wrote. "I wore them all day for a beach wedding and they were super comfortable. The clasp is adjustable, and the shoes have a bit of sparkle but aren't gaudy."
Sounds like a win-win. Summer, here we come!
