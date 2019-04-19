They are available in sizes 5 to 11, and they're available in nine colors, including black, pink, blue, nude, and white.

The T-strap thong sandals are flat, so they seem comfortable enough to wear out to the park, beach or running errands. The fun cutouts and gems also make them easy to dress up for a summer party. Plus, the sandals have adjustable straps, so you can make sure they fit securely.

With more than 700 customer reviews, the shoes have earned a 4.1-star rating, and customers are praising them for being stylish, comfortable and versatile.

"I really like these shoes," one reviewer wrote. "I wore them all day for a beach wedding and they were super comfortable. The clasp is adjustable, and the shoes have a bit of sparkle but aren't gaudy."

Sounds like a win-win. Summer, here we come!

