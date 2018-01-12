Every day was a struggle for Terri McCaffrey as she raised four daughters as a young, single mom for most of their childhoods.

She sometimes held several jobs at once — cleaning churches, waiting tables and making lampshades — and even received public assistance at one point. Still, she managed to attend all her daughters’ activities and made sure they had what they needed.

“It’s just what you do,” McCaffrey, 52, told TODAY Style. “When you have children, it’s not about you anymore, it’s about them. It’s not about your needs anymore. They eat before you eat.”

There’s no doubt the four sisters are grateful. At Christmastime, McCaffrey’s adoring daughters brought tears to her eyes when they surprised her with a large, framed portrait of the four of them in their wedding gowns, a gift she first asked for when Amber Patterson, her eldest daughter, tied the knot back in 2005.

The perfect present: Terri McCaffrey's four daughters posed in their wedding gowns and surprised her with a large, framed version of this photo for Christmas. Ashley Sargent

McCaffrey was shocked when she unwrapped the picture, thankful that the daughters she lauds as kind, generous and successful had remembered her longtime wish.

“Crying is an understatement,” said McCaffrey, of Albertville, Alabama. “My heart skipped a beat. I feel like I quit breathing for just a second.”