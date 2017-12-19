Get the latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

One newlywed couple is proving you really can't put a price tag on love.

In November 2016, Ariel Desiree McRae took to Facebook to defend her $130 engagement ring after a jewelry store employee made a negative comment about it. The post has since gone viral and has been shared more than 50,000 times.

"My husband doesn't have a lot, neither of us do," the 22-year-old, who is in school to become a teacher, wrote in the post. "We scrape and scrape to pay bills and put food in our bellies, but after almost 2 years of dating we decided that we couldn't wait anymore, so we didn't."

Ariel continued to explain that she told her then boyfriend, Quinn McRae, that she didn't need a ring and that all she wanted to do was "marry my best friend." However, he insisted on a ring, and together the two picked out a $130 sterling silver and cubic zirconia set from Pandora Jewelry.

"My husband was so afraid of me not wanting him because he couldn't afford a piece of jewelry," Ariel McRae wrote, pictured here on the day of their engagement. "But here I am though, court-house married, $130 ring set, the love of my life by my side and happier than I could ever imagine." Ariel McRae

During the special occasion, a sales associate at the jewelry store made a comment that shocked the happy couple. "Y'all can you believe that some men get these as engagement rings? How pathetic," the clerk said.

In the post, Ariel describes how she watched Quinn's "face fall" in reaction to the comment. "He already felt like a failure, asking me again and again 'Are you sure you'll be happy with these? Are you sure this is okay?'" Ariel wrote. "He was so upset at the idea of not making me happy enough and of me not wanting to marry him because my rings didn't cost enough money or weren't flashy enough."

"I love that he takes everything with a grain of salt. He's super funny," McRae told TODAY about her husband. "That's one of the reasons I fell for him in the first place." Ariel McRae

The 22-year-old quickly defended her soon-to-be-husband and their love. "It isn't the ring that matters, it is the love that goes into buying one that is," she wrote, also telling TODAY she doesn't think the clerk intentionally meant to be rude.