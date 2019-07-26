TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The annual event that we all have been waiting for is finally here — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The whole thing began on July 19 and will run until August 4, but that doesn't mean that the best deals are gone!

There are plenty of items that we've had our eyes on, from comfortable jeans to quality handbags, that are seeing smaller price tags during the event, but they've been ours since long-before the sale.

Read on for some TODAY tried-and-true favorites that you won't want to miss during the massive sale.

Tops

"I plan on living in this three quarter zip come fall. Paired with leggings for an early morning coffee run or with jeans at a football game, it’s almost unbelievably soft. With fuzzy pullovers like this, I normally worry that they’ll fall apart instantly in the wash so the fact that this one’s machine washable was a huge selling point." — Courtney Gisriel, TODAY Commerce Editor

"OK, yes this plaid shirt is expensive, but it’s well worth every penny. It’s one of the softest and most versatile shirts I own. I’ve worn it with the sleeves rolled up with jeans and sneakers, and I’ve dressed it up with black jeans and heels for work. I have it in the white and light gray, but am strongly considering snatching up the blue and red." — Danielle Wolf, Associate Guides Editor

Bottoms

"I love, love, love this skirt for fall. It's so versatile! You can wear it with boots, flats or even sneakers. You can dress it up with a lace camisole for dinner out, or down with a denim button down, tucked in. I'm very excited to whip this out in a few months." — Jen Birkhofer, TODAY Director of E-Commerce

"These jeans are the best! The perfect amount of high rise, small knee holes that are perfectly worn in, and the right length for cuffing. These are my absolute go-to." — Sari Kamp, TODAY Lifestyle Intern

"These are my favorite leggings by far! The faux leather makes it feel like you are more dressed up than my regular cotton pairs. It is great for fall and winter weather." — Halle Proper, NBC News Digital Audience Development Coordinator

"I love leggings and I'm never going to turn down the opportunity to spend $9 on a pair with almost 500 reviews and a 4-star rating. These are high-rise too, so they kind of suck everything in." — Birkhofer

Beauty

"Back in January I had used up the last of my L'Oreal Paris eyeliner, and although it was an affordable drugstore product, I knew I wanted an eyeliner that was of great quality. The Stila waterproof eyeliner lasted me until JUNE — a whole six months! It doesn't run or make my eyes look like a mess, in fact, the liner stays put all day. Although I haven't used the accompanying liquid eyeshadow, I can say that this bundle is a great deal, as usually the eyeliner alone costs $22." — Jillian Ortiz, TODAY Commerce Intern

Accessories

"This purse carried me throughout my semester abroad! It has a wide strap that is perfect for wearing cross-body, and has openings on both sides so that important things like your passport and wallet can stay on the side next to your body." — Kamp

"I got this watch as a Christmas gift and fell in love. I was searching for a two-toned watch and this was everything I was looking for!" — Proper

"I’m a big fan of my North Face rain coat. Unlike most rain gear, it’s light weight and breathable, so you don’t end up sweating through every summer shower!" — Amanda Smith, TODAY Commerce Associate

"As I’ve gotten older, my tolerance for uncomfortable undergarments has completely disappeared. I recently bought this bra at full price from another retailer and loved it so much I bought two more from the Nordstrom sale. It’s by far the most comfortable bra I own, but it’s also supportive — an accomplishment that seems almost magical." — Gisriel

"Hanky Pankies are just amazingly comfortable, actually cute underwear that don't often go on sale. I snagged 4 for $59 from the Nordstrom Sale this year. Their nude is perfect for light skin tones and they're nearly invisible under white jeans during the summer." — Birkhofer

"Never fear wearing a V-neck again! This bra has just the right amount of plunge to be able to wear with any shirt, but is supportive enough for all of us with large chests." — Kamp

