This popular Roomba robotic vacuum is 41% off today

Most of us don't exactly enjoy cleaning floors. However, it's something that constantly has to be done. From kids' food crumbs to dust bunnies that seem to appear overnight, pulling out the broom or vacuum can be such a nuisance when we have a million other things to do.
If vacuuming is one of your least favorite household chores, it might be time to invest in a robot vacuum. Although they can be a little pricey, we found an awesome sale for you to take advantage of right now.
Amazon is currently offering a great deal on a certified refurbished iRobot Roomba 860. The vacuum has been refurbished by the experts at Amazon Renewed and comes with a 90 day warranty — and it's now 41% off!
The deal is for Jan. 6 only, so be sure to jump on it before the end of the day.
iRobot Roomba 860 Robot Vacuum
This robot vacuum has multi-surface brushes that pick up everything from small particles to large debris, according to the manufacturer. The iRobot Roomba uses sensors that guide it under and around furniture so it can get to those difficult places and avoid any areas that are off-limits.
Amazon reviewers swear by this model, with several pointing out how easy it is to operate.
"Easy setup, scheduling, and automatic operation help keep my floor cleaner than depending on me and my upright vacuum," one reviewer raved.
Others say they're impressed with the amount of dirt and dust this mighty gadget can suck up.
"I empty the filter every day and I am always pleasantly surprised with the amount of dirt and hair in it," one reviewer wrote.
Keeping the house clean with hardly any effort at all? Sign us up!
