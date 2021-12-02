TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

TODAY does not benefit financially from your donation.

The TODAY toy drive has been a beloved tradition for more than 25 years. Since its inception, viewers have helped to make it special each and every year by showing up in Rockefeller Plaza with toys to donate to kids and families in need. While the toy drive is going virtual this year, it's especially important right now to support our communities this holiday season.

TODAY is working with Walmart Registry for Good, which helps nonprofits share their needs, whether it be food, clothing or toys. Each week, we'll update this list with another featured organization.

To make a purchase, click the name of the organization below to visit its registry on Walmart, select items and check out online. The items are sent directly to the organization.

The Minneapolis-based Heritage Youth Sports Foundation uses sports and athletic growth to promote sportsmanship, self-esteem and the development of life skills. This holiday season, they are seeking donations for games, toys, sports equipment and more.