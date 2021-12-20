Since 2006, Lotus House in South Florida has been serving women and children experiencing homelessness. As part of TODAY’s Season of Giving, our annual toy drive, Lotus House founder and president Constance Collins joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her organization’s work. She also gets a heartwarming surprise for the children there: hundreds of toys contributed by Mattel and Fisher-Price.Dec. 20, 2021
How Lotus House helps homeless women and children
