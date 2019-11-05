At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Light sleepers and insomniacs alike have all experienced the jarring wake-up call of a particularly bright sunrise at one point or another and know how hard it can be to fall back asleep afterward.
Following years of struggling with insomnia off and on, and dealing with light sensitivity due to migraines, I’ve picked up a few tricks for getting a better night’s sleep and a top-notch set of blackout curtains is one of them.
Since the slightest bit of light can startle me out of a restful slumber, I like (and need) my room to be as dark as a cave when I sleep. A few years ago, when I was at the height of my insomnia, I came across Sun Zero blackout curtains. At the time, I’d recently started using a sound machine to help me fall asleep and figured a set of blackout curtains might help me stay asleep.
Sun Zero Easton Blackout Curtain Panel
The thick curtains were easy to hang, and I was immediately impressed with how much light they blocked out when used in conjunction with a shade — I was too lazy to take mine down, to be honest, and figured it would add an extra level of light-blocking power.
Granted, some online reviewers have used the curtains on their own (sans shade) and had a different experience. "They are not lined and they do allow some light to filter through. They are, however, substantially darkening," wrote one user.
Stuff We Love
That being said, I've never tried them without a shade and, when used with one, the blackout curtains definitely put my old curtains to shame!
The gorgeous teal color also made my room feel brighter in the cheerful sense of the word and the $13 curtains come in a range of other stunning shades.
As someone who’s dealt with migraines for the better part of 10 years, I’m also pretty sensitive to light in general (especially when I’m in the middle of a headache). Having a cave-like dark space to retreat to when a migraine hits is so important to me and the Sun Zero blackout curtains have helped create that dark escape at any time of day.
To be fair, blackout curtains like these won’t help you fall asleep, but they’ll certainly help you stay asleep. And that, to me, is worth the $13 price tag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1. Sun Zero Beacon Woven Indoor/Outdoor Curtain Panel
If you want to go all-out, Sun Zero also sells indoor/outdoor woven window curtains that are UV blocking with UPF 50 and fade-resistant.
2. Sun Zero Baxter Home Theater Grade Extreme Blackout Curtain
For home theaters, these theater-grade extreme blackout curtains have a four star review on Amazon.
For more blackout curtains, check out our roundup of the best blackout curtains to help you sleep better this fall.
For more tips on getting the best sleep ever, be sure to check out our other sleep product roundups:
- The 8 best places to buy bedding: comforters, duvets and sheets
- The best sound machine for sleeping
- How to sleep better: 20 gadgets for a better night's sleep
- 9 of the best pillows for every type of sleeper in 2019
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!