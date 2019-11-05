The thick curtains were easy to hang, and I was immediately impressed with how much light they blocked out when used in conjunction with a shade — I was too lazy to take mine down, to be honest, and figured it would add an extra level of light-blocking power.

Granted, some online reviewers have used the curtains on their own (sans shade) and had a different experience. "They are not lined and they do allow some light to filter through. They are, however, substantially darkening," wrote one user.

That being said, I've never tried them without a shade and, when used with one, the blackout curtains definitely put my old curtains to shame!

The gorgeous teal color also made my room feel brighter in the cheerful sense of the word and the $13 curtains come in a range of other stunning shades.

As someone who’s dealt with migraines for the better part of 10 years, I’m also pretty sensitive to light in general (especially when I’m in the middle of a headache). Having a cave-like dark space to retreat to when a migraine hits is so important to me and the Sun Zero blackout curtains have helped create that dark escape at any time of day.

To be fair, blackout curtains like these won’t help you fall asleep, but they’ll certainly help you stay asleep. And that, to me, is worth the $13 price tag.

