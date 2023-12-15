Spanx dropped over 100 new markdowns ahead of the holidays — save up to 70% off!

Christmas came early with this special Spanx sale! The brand just announced new markdowns — over 120! — on its sale section and a majority of them are currently half off. (This is the part where we tell you to run; definitely don't walk.)

While you might be busy hunting for those last-minute gifts for coworkers and loved ones, we recommend taking a peek, because Spanx went all out with these discounts, even going as far as including a few items from customer-loved drops like the AirEssentials Collection, Leather-Like Collection and Perfect Collection. Heck, we even found an Oprah's Favorite Things pick in there!

So, if you're wanting to add a few more leggings to your athleisure selection, update your work wardrobe for 2024 or try to sneak in a few gifts before the looming holiday deadline (yes, Spanx has a few shipping options to help you receive in time!), we scoured the sale section for you and found a few items we love — and think you will, too. And while a ton of them are 50% off, we struck gold with a few over 70% off finds. Happy shopping!)

New Spanx markdowns

When it comes to creating your personal capsule wardrobe, it's always best to go back to the basics. This solid color three-quarter sleeve bodysuit offers a flattering design that you can pair with any bottom during any season. It's also 70% off right now.

Hello, 2024 work wardrobe. We're in love with this structured blouse, designed with a ponte fabric and available in a winter-approved Chianti color.

When you want to make a fashion statement, reach for these patent leather leggings! And you don't have to be scared of the intimidating looking fabric; the brand promises a smooth look with a center seam to avoid an unflattering camel toe.

Key features for this flared legging include the brand's signature sculpting performance fabric and a contoured waistband. But they really had us at "built-in booty lift."

It's insulting to call this top a sweatshirt. It's much more luxurious with its "light-as-air" silky fabric and draped design. We could remind you that this is on final sale, but let's be honest, we don't expect anyone won't want to keep it from the moment they touch it.

This top means business. We bet she'll feel stylish and powerful the moment she zips this faux-leather bodysuit up. And while it may look stiff, the brand says this fabric is shaping and flexible, all to create the perfect fit.

If you look closely, you'll see this long-sleeve tee offers a surprise design element that is subtle yet chic. The swirling pattern is printed directly on top of a fabric that is soft, breathable and perfect for layering, says the brand.

An Oprah's Favorite Things pick, and we can see why! With a 50% off discount, you can buy a pair for yourself and a friend!

We're happy — no, thrilled — to break the "no white after Labor Day" rule with this flared pant. It features four-way stretch and "opacity technology" for a worry-free fit.

The new year may be a few weeks away, but we're all about heading back to the '70s with this houndstooth-inspired design. That and a flared leg, and you've got yourself a head-turning look!

Love the look of leather, but not so much that high shine? These faux leather pants offer a more matte finish, but with all the signature features you can expect from Spanx: shaping technology, slip-on design and machine-washable fabric.

With trousers this sleek, we'll be all about turning workwear into cocktail hour attire. These offer the perfect fit, the just-right amount of draping and a pleated design that will have us dreaming about getting different colors ASAP.

Pair this elegant faux-suede dress with some sheer tights, pumps and a statement earring, and you've got yourself a new year's outfit anyone would be happy to kick off 2024 in!

We love a unique spin on a normally simple garment. This time, Spanx is taking your run-of-the-mill jacket and adding a hood, cinched waist and water-resistant fabric — so there's no reason to take it off.