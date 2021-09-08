Jenna Bush Hager selects 'impactful' memoir for September 2021 book club pick

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After recommending the thriller novel "The Turnout" by Megan Abbott in August, Jenna Bush Hager has a touching memoir for her book club to read in September. This month, she is highlighting "Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang as her Read With Jenna book club pick.

"'Beautiful Country' was one of those remarkable books that stays with you long after you’ve finished reading it," said Jenna. "I love memoirs and I particularly love beautifully written memoirs that read almost like novels."

Wang's debut novel tells her story of growing up as a young undocumented immigrant in New York City's Chinatown. As Wang details everything from working manual labor in city sweatshops to teaching herself English in the public school system, she exposes the very real challenges but also the simple joys of her upbringing.

"I think probably worth noting that even though those years were difficult and hard. This book is also just a celebration of family and childhood, and I had so much fun writing those moments of joy, playing pranks on my roommates and the jokes and dances I shared with my father," said Wang.

Writing a book has always been a goal for Wang.

"I had always dreamed of writing this book, because I grew up living and breathing books. It was how I learned English and it was how I found a home in America where I felt incredibly lonely," said the author.

After becoming a citizen shortly after the 2016 election, she felt she had a new responsibility to put her story out into the world. Now, she hopes her book will be a source of hope and empathy.

"I think it's very easy to empathize with the people that you see in mainstream media and in books and therein lies the problem of under-representation. If you don't see enough of yourself mirrored back to you or people who are not like you mirrored back to you, it's harder to understand their humanity, and how much you may in fact have in common with them," said the memoirist.

Jenna Bush Hager also hopes the book will start impactful conversations within the book club and beyond.

"When it comes to widely-debated issues such as immigration, it is one thing to listen to pundits speak their opinions, but it is another to read the real details of a little girls experience growing up as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S.," said Jenna, "It is one of those remarkable books that stays with you long after you’ve finished reading it," said Jenna.

To stay up to date on the latest book club news, subscribe to the Read With Jenna newsletter!

For more book recommendations, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!