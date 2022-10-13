IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Puffer jackets, walking sneakers and more fall essentials — starting at $9

From Levi's to Revlon, 56 Amazon deals you can still shop after Prime Day, up to 60% off

Did you miss Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale? You can still save up to 60% on these Prime-worthy deals.
TODAY Illustration / Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
By Shannon Garlin

While another Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, might be in the past, that doesn't mean you missed out. In fact, we're still seeing some big price drops on can't-miss items.

From tech to beauty, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday-level sales you can still snag. Keep scrolling to see all of the top deals, or you can shop by clicking each category:

Amazon Prime Deals tech deals still available

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple Watch SE

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Beats Studio Buds

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Hagibis Cleaning Pen for AirPods

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones

Renpho Active Massage Gun

Amazon Prime Deals beauty deals still available

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Bestope Makeup Brush Set

Celor Gold Under Eye Patches

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

Pura D'or Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Set

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Tymo Hair Straightening Brush

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Serum

Pura D'Or 20% Vitamin C Serum

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Amazon Prime Deals fashion deals still available

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

IDEGG No Show Low Cut Casual Socks

MangoPop Round Collar Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Crocs Unisex Bayaband Clogs

Heathyoga Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Lviefent Plaid Shacket

Adidas Must-Have Waist Pack

VUTRU Women's Workout Yoga Jacket

Zesica Batwing Cardigan Sweater

Chouyatou Elegant Wool Blend Over Coat

Amazon Prime Deals home and kitchen deals still available

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

iRobot Roomba i2

HoMedics TotalComfort Plus Ultrasonic Air Humidifier

Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask

Ibfun 3-Piece Weekender Set

Instant Vortex Plus 4-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Amazon Prime Deals baby deals still available

Huggies Baby Diapers Size 2 (Pack of 180)

Huggies Overnight Diapers Size 6 (Pack of 84)

WaterWipes Biodegradable Original Baby Wipes

Amazon Elements Unscented Baby Wipes

Burt's Bees Unscented Baby Wipes (Pack of 6)

Spotted Play Large Burp Cloths (Pack of 8)

Teytoy My First Soft Book

Kids Foaming Pump Hand Sanitizer

Babyganics SPF 50 Baby Sunscreen Spray

FridaBaby Electric Rechargeable Nasal Aspirator

Electric Rechargeable Nasal Aspirator

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Editorial Assistant for Shop TODAY.