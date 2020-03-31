This bidet saved my family's tushies during a toilet paper shortage

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced my family into self-isolation, the last place I thought I'd find solace was my bidet. Then again, I never thought the first thing to go in a crisis would be toilet paper.

My first trip to the grocery store with the intention of stocking up for a possible stay-at-home order was on March 12, three days before the Centers for Disease Control recommended canceling all gatherings of 50 or more people. As news circulated about the impact of the coronavirus spreading across the U.S. — including closures of thousands of businesses — people quickly flocked grocery stores with carts chock-full enough for an apocalypse.

Out of respect for my fellow Americans, I didn't buy the items flying from the shelves: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, canned beans (OK, I bought beans but I happen to enjoy chili). I still had a pack of eight extra-large toilet paper rolls at home and that was plenty for my family of four (two adults and two kids, one of whom was still in diapers) — even if we were to be forced inside for two weeks or so. At least that's what I assumed.

In some unforeseen ploy from the powers that be, my 2-year-old mastered potty training during the first few days of our time at home. This was cause for celebration ... until it wasn't. By the morning of March 24, we were down to two rolls of toilet paper. By the afternoon of March 24, we were down to one — Atlas decided putting an entire roll into the potty was a fine idea. My husband and I disagreed.

Luckily, like a glistening beam of hope during dark times, we realized we had the solution all along: our bidet! With no toilet paper at any grocery store or pharmacy in our area and the soonest possible online delivery being late April, we had no choice but to turn to our Tushy.