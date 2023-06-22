Mario Lopez talks sneakers, fitness and whether his kids have watched 'Saved By The Bell'

Mario Lopez has been a staple on our screens for over three decades, first with his role in the classic sitcom "Saved By The Bell" to his current gig as the host of "Access Hollywood."

And while we might know the actor and TV personality best as a '90s icon, there are a few people who don't seem to be too impressed by his legendary status or the show that brought him fame — his three kids. "They don't watch ["Saved By The Bell"]," Lopez tells Shop TODAY during an interview for our Shopping Diaries series. "My mom tried to get them to watch it and they don't. I think they see enough of dad and they don't have any interest in watching it ... they stay busy roasting me."

They're not the only ones roasting Lopez, though. The screen legend has some choice words for himself when it comes to his Ace Slater wardrobe — specifically the one trend in particular he'll never wear again.

"Z Cavariccis. I think they were coming back but they should remain in the closet," Lopez says. "And all of the clothes that I wore on 'Saved By The Bell.' That was the wardrobe that the costume designer, bless her heart, put out for me and I didn't care, I just wore whatever they put out, I never argued, it was just obviously the trend at the time. But those and I had some like flowy silky kind of shirts. Those probably shouldn't come back, they stained easy."

However, there is one '90s fashion trend that he can get behind — cargo shorts. "We don't have purses, so we need [pockets] for like the phone, the wallet and keys. I'm a fan of that," he says.

As for his personal style, Lopez is all about the kicks.

"I'm a big sneaker head, big, big shoe guy," Lopez says. "I feel you get the right shoes, it just complements and makes the whole outfit."

So it makes sense he is releasing a new sneaker line from the Mario Lopez Footwear Collection, which is launching this fall. Last year, Lopez teamed up with the SLC Footwear group to create a line of men’s and boy’s footwear, and now he's taking it one step further by adding casual sneakers into the mix.

"I wanted to have some cool, stylish, affordable sneakers for people out there that kind of represent my style. And I'm very proud of the way they came out and excited to introduce them to the rest of the world."

He describes the sneakers in the collection as "stylish" and "cool," the kind that you can wear with jeans or even a suit for the office or an event. The shoes will be available at Shoe Dept/Encore stores in September and on Mariolopezshoes.com and will range in price from $50 to $80.

Here, we asked Lopez about some of his other essentials, from the hair gel that helps him achieve that classic slicked-back style to his workout must-haves.

Shopping Diaries: Mario Lopez

While you can typically find Lopez in the gym, he says that, "if you're pretty effective in discipline, you can get it done in your home." "So with some great bands, small weights, I like old-school push-ups, pull-ups, that can be very effective." But he says that cardio machines, like a Lifecycle, elliptical or rower are key as well.

While Lopez has his own line of fitness products, we also found this popular option that you can shop on Amazon.

For his typical workout, Lopez has some fancy footwear. "I'm always doing Jiu-jitsu, which you're barefoot, so I don't really need shoes. [But] when I'm boxing, I've got boxing shoes, those are usually Everlast."

"I'm happy that I still have my hair, plenty of guys my age don't so thank God for that. Right now I like this stuff called Layrite, which is a cool sort of paste, a thin paste and does a nice little hold."

Once he gets out of the shower, he says that he will "comb it back, blow dry it a little bit to get it dry, put in a little dime size of product, run it through the hair and then wait for it to get dry again and run my fingers through it."