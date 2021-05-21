Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Vegetable peelers are are a staple in most kitchens. You put yours to work during the holiday season and regularly whip it when prepping meals. But even given the tool's workhorse status, you've probably never given much thought to the type of peeler that you're using.

According to chef Kristen Kish, there is only one kind that deserves a place in your kitchen.

"I feel like everyone has peelers in their house, but the Y-shaped peelers are ergonomically so much better and more of a natural shape," Kish said. They match your natural movements to help you peel more efficiently, she added.

Kish, who famously won the 10th season of "Top Chef" and now competes in the TruTV cooking show "Fast Foodies," said that the straight metal peelers were a staple in her family kitchen growing up. It wasn't until she started working in professional kitchens that she discovered just how effective the Y-shaped versions are. "We called them speed peelers," she said.

Kuhn Rikon's peelers, the type Kish uses in her own kitchen, start at just $7 for one and $15 for a pack of three. With such a low price tag, it's an easy switch to make — it's also affordable enough that you won't mind buying a new one once the blades start to lose their sharp edges. "Once they're dull, they kind of suck, and that makes your life harder," Kish said. "So the second they go dull, just buy a new one."