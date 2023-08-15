Jill Martin just added cozy essentials to her QVC line and we’re obsessed

Pumpkin spice lattes and autumn leaves are right around the corner. Luckily for us, Jill Martin just added four cozy pieces to her QVC line, Bumblebella by Jill Martin, that we want to wear well into fall and winter.

The fashion expert describes her brand as "cozy" and "effortless," and these pieces are just that. From a plush hooded wrap to patterned pajama pieces, these Jill Martin originals will add the pop of color that every wardrobe needs — and each piece costs less than $65!

We rounded up all of the newest additions to Martin's collection, so you can browse without the hassle. These pieces are the perfect excuse to cozy up, and as Martin says — "When isn’t it a good time to wrap yourself in softness?"

New launches from Bumblebella by Jill Martin

No need to dream of sleeping in clouds of cotton candy because this plush hooded wrap is actually made of a fabric called — you guessed it — cotton candy knit. Martin recommends wearing the wrap on cool morning dog walks or during after-school pickups. But, you can certainly reach for it whenever you want to feel extra cozy. It even has a pocket, so you can keep your phone and wallet handy.

Even your lazy Sunday afternoon is an excuse to rock an eye-catching pattern, and Martin launched four graphic crewnecks that'll have you practicing your runway walk in your kitchen. Whether you opt for the adorable pink hearts or reach for the silver stars on classic navy knit, you'll have a hard time parting with these pajamas when they're in the wash.

If you're a fan of a matching set (and who isn't?), you'll want to grab the graphic joggers too. They're complete with two pockets and a relaxed fit for added comfort. You can snag a pair for yourself in sizes XXS through 3X.

Tie dye is a year-long pattern, and no one can convince us otherwise. But this tie dye loungewear stands out because it emulates a watercolor painting, whether you're sporting the blue, pink or gray set. You'll benefit from extra breathability because the set has roomy sleeves and a straight leg style that'll make you feel unrestricted and comfortable.

Bestsellers from Bumblebella by Jill Martin

You'll feel like you're wearing a blanket in these sherpa joggers that are available in the colorways black, caramel, heather grey and navy. But Martin says the joggers will "capture the attention of fashion enthusiasts and style mavens alike" because of their tapered leg and semi-fitted style.

Martin recommends wearing this long sleeve T-shirt under a cardigan or quilted vest. This cold-weather staple is available in sizes XS through 3X, and we can't get enough.