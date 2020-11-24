Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With plenty of Black Friday sales already going live, it's the most wonderful time of the year to start ordering your holiday cards. Right now, you can score 60% off at Zazzle and up to 20% off at Minted, and other sites like Shutterfly, Papier, Shutterfly and Simply to Impress are also offering some enviable holiday card sales.

From photo and cartoon greeting cards to cards that totally capture the essence of 2020, these sites have everything you need to send the perfect holiday greeting. To help get you started, Shop TODAY has rounded up 18 design options your family and friends will love.

Personalized photo cards

For those who prefer understated elegance, this sleek ornament photo card is a natural fit. You can choose from six background colors, 10 foil colors and six card shapes for a totally unique look that's just your style. Through Tuesday, Minted shoppers can score 20% off holiday cards when they choose recycled paper and 15% off all holiday cards.

We could all use a little sparkle this holiday season. This cheery card from Minted has a subtle yet striking tree on one side and room for your family's photo on the other. With five color themes to choose from, the card can be customized to work as a Christmas, holiday or New Year greeting.

Three simple words send a pretty powerful message, and this sweet holiday card can be customized with any photo of your choosing. The simple design can also be dressed up with six color options and comes in four shapes.

Papier is known for its high quality, personalized stationary, and the brand has a plethora of fun holiday card options this year. This classy design has room for a family photo that's framed with bright holiday lights and can be personalized with any message you like. The best part? Papier is currently offering 20% off holiday card sets.

Celebrate your first holiday season as a married couple with a card that shows off one of your favorite wedding photos. Zazzle is offering 60% off holiday cards as part of its Black Friday sale, so now's the time to act if you've been waiting for the right time to order yours.

Merry Christmas, baby! Show off your bundle of joy with this birth announcement holiday card that has room for three photos of the happy family. The card, available in eight shapes, also has a spot for your baby's name, birth date and size at birth.

Six photos form a beautiful Christmas tree on this festive Shutterfly card. The site is offering 50% off the entire site right now, so you can score your holiday greetings at a pretty sweet discount.

2020 appropriate cards

It’s been a chaotic year, but why not embrace it and have a bit of fun this holiday season? This relatable card reads “It’s fine. We’re fine. Everything is fine. Merry Christmas from our homeschooling, Zoom meeting, social distancing, sanitized and happy home.” And we totally dig it!

How can you not smile when you see such an adorable little pup wearing a face mask and reindeer antlers? The interior message is simple yet strong, reading, "Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday from a safe social distance!'

Humor can get you through the hardest times and you can’t help but laugh when you see this comedic card. At the top, it reads “Year in review….” and below two poop emojis replace the zeros in “2020.” Pretty appropriate, right?

"Dear 2020, Let’s never do that again. Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with only the best." It's a message every family can appreciate and ends on a nice hopeful note. The card comes in six different background colors and five shapes and even has room for a family photo.

“We laughed. We cried. We Zoomed. We made it. Happy Holidays.” This holiday card's message hits pretty close to home, and we think it's definitely worth celebrating the fact that we've finally made it to the end of 2020.

For the family that has a nice sense of humor, this Hanukkah card sends a not-so-subtle nod to the most unexpected accessory of 2020: the face mask. The comedic card comes in five shapes and four sizes, and is also available as a magnet.

Whether you send it as a Christmas or New Year's card, the message on this one is clear: We're all totally ready for 2021 to arrive.

Clip art and funny cards

In this comedic cartoon, a dreidel sits on a doctor's table and says "You see doc, I keep getting these dizzy spells." If you're looking to send a smile via snail mail, it's a great option for friends and family who might need a good laugh.

Classic and cute, this card features a photo of a car transporting a Christmas tree home. And sometimes, it's these timeless images that make us remember childhood and feel the most comforted.

If you prefer a cartoon image over a photo card, this colorful design from Papier is a great option. The card features a couple dancing by a Christmas tree and has such a holly, jolly vibe that it's hard not to smile when you look at it.

Craving a bit of adult humor? We've certainly earned it after the year we've had. This sassy card shows a couple indulging in some adult beverages and bears the phrase "Time to get lit up like a Christmas tree."

Sometimes simple is best, and this elegant Hanukkah card packs quite the powerful impression. It's available in six background colors and 10 foil colors and features a simple menorah and holiday greeting.

