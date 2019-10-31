The vacuum includes "boundary strips" to help focus your cleaning on specific areas or keep the vacuum from entering a place where it might get stuck. The brand's BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when needed to get the best clean, according to the manufacturer.

One of the best parts about the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 35C is that it can be conveniently programmed, monitored and controlled from the EufyHome app. Amazon Alexa and google Assistant can also be integrated so that you can accomplish any of your vacuuming needs with very little effort.

If you're looking for a vacuum with longer boundary strips, you can find the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 30C on sale for $199.99 — meaning you're saving $70!

With over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, and a 4.4-star rating out of 5 stars, it has a pretty strong following. "For the upstairs, I close the door to each room I want it to vacuum, and give it between 10-12 minutes per room. I open the door, and there is beautifully, vacuumed carpet awaiting," said one reviewer. "And let me just say too, this thing WORKS."

If you hate vacuuming, a Eufy vacuum might be the device you've always needed.

