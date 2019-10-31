TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If you still don't own a robotic vacuum, now's your chance to score a great deal. The handy home item can make keeping the house clean 10 times easier — which is especially helpful for busy parents.
Right now Amazon is having a flash sale on the Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 35C. The vacuum is currently 38% off, bringing the price down to just $180.
Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 35C
The vacuum includes "boundary strips" to help focus your cleaning on specific areas or keep the vacuum from entering a place where it might get stuck. The brand's BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when needed to get the best clean, according to the manufacturer.
One of the best parts about the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 35C is that it can be conveniently programmed, monitored and controlled from the EufyHome app. Amazon Alexa and google Assistant can also be integrated so that you can accomplish any of your vacuuming needs with very little effort.
If you're looking for a vacuum with longer boundary strips, you can find the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 30C on sale for $199.99 — meaning you're saving $70!
Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 30
With over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, and a 4.4-star rating out of 5 stars, it has a pretty strong following. "For the upstairs, I close the door to each room I want it to vacuum, and give it between 10-12 minutes per room. I open the door, and there is beautifully, vacuumed carpet awaiting," said one reviewer. "And let me just say too, this thing WORKS."
If you hate vacuuming, a Eufy vacuum might be the device you've always needed.
