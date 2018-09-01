Deal Alert: 43 percent off Amazon's most popular robotic vacuum cleaner

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Amazon's annual Prime Day isn't for another week. But, the deals are getting sweeter every day.

In addition to revealing thousands of deals for Prime members on July 16th, Amazon is rolling out a few steep deals every day leading up to the big event. Today's deal of the day caught our eye: It's 43 percent off the Ecovacs Deboot N79s robotic vacuum.

Usually, this vacuum costs $300. Sometimes, it's on sale for around $250. But, in honor of Prime Day, The Ecovacs vacuum is on sale for $170 — the lowest price we've ever seen.

Ecovacs Deboot N79s robotic vacuum, $170 (usually $300), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

When compared to other robotic vacuum models like the popular Roomba or even the cheaper Bobsweep (which I bought for my cat-owning parents last Christmas), the Ecovacs is a steal. Plus, It has a 4.3-star rating with more than 600 reviews.

Amazon

For parents and pet owners, a robotic vacuum is life-changing. It lets you sweep up dog and cat hair, dust, cereal — when the kids accidentally pour just outside the bowl — and anything else that might get "accidentally" dropped on the floor ... while you lay on the couch watching movies.

While the Ecovacs vacuum includes technology and sensors to help it navigate a home on its own, it also connects to any smartphone with an app and even allows you to control it using Alexa or a Google Home.

If it runs into a corner, stair, wall or furniture, it automatically reroute. It can even find its charger on its own. But, of course, the vacuum comes with a traditional remote control as well.

Amazon

It's best for hardwood or tile floors, though it also works over thin carpets. And, the Ecovacs vacuum also features an air filtration system to clean dust particles it might kick up as it vacuums the floor.

Amazon reviewers are generally enthusiastic about the product, too. One noted, "Creepy cool product, I mean, it's a robot doing your housework!" Another reviewer said it "way exceeded our expectations."And, a few have given their Ecovacs vacuums endearing nicknames: one reviewers calls it "Suckatron" and another named it "Dobby" ... like the house elf from Harry Potter.

Ecovacs Deboot N79s robotic vacuum, $170 (usually $300), Amazon