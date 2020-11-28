Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cyber week is finally here, but today is also Small Business Saturday. It's more important now than ever to celebrate and support local businesses, and one of the best places to do that is on Etsy.

Etsy is committed to uplifting the work of independent artists and creators, making it the perfect place to shop today. You can support small businesses while getting some holiday shopping done all at the same time!

To make things even better, Etsy's Cyber Sales Event is on now, offering up to 60% off all categories across the site, from jewelry to decor, until Dec. 2. Whether you're looking for unique gifts for your loved ones, some festive holiday decor, or just want to support independent artists, this sale has something for everyone.

Read on to see our top ten picks from the site, from handmade holiday decorations to a personalized makeup bag.

These personalized, hand-lettered ornaments come with a white ribbon as well as a free gift box. The handmade ornaments will make the perfect addition to your tree or a thoughtful gift to anyone on your list. You can also get an extra discount on orders of five or more!

This elegant and minimalistic pair of handmade earrings is available in 18 karat gold, sterling silver, rose gold or white gold. The earrings are packaged in a chic jewelry box, making them easy to gift (or to keep for yourself!).

These hand-knit stockings are available in four different embroidered designs: a snowman, Santa, a polar bear or an angel. Further customize the stockings by adding a red or green name tag to each. Everyone in the family can have their own adorable, personalized stocking!

This handmade, high-quality leather bag is 60% off right now and can be bought in either brown or tan, either small or medium sized. Personalize the bag with up to 10 characters, including letters A-Z and numbers zero to nine, and gift it to someone special.

Celebrate the holidays in style with these personalized elf shirts for everyone in the family. Choose from a wide selection of personalities for each person, like "Papa Elf," ""Cuddly Elf" or "Princess Elf," or create your own custom trait!

Not only will these hats keep you warm through the winter, they are also comfortable and stylish with their satin-lined interior and faux-fur pom pom.

This unusual candle is the perfect unique gift or addition to your holiday decor. The handcrafted candle was inspired by the waves of the ocean, is made of natural soy wax, and is available in ivory or fog gray colors.

Anyone who loves to read will adore these one-of-a-kind decorative trees hand-crafted from book pages. Available in natural or green colors, these trees can be bought in small, medium or large, or in a set of all three.

This gift set is sure to impress anyone on your list, allowing them to bring the spa into their own home. Made up of a lavender soy candle, body butter and massage oil, the set arrives fully gift wrapped with a free customizable card.

This hybrid mirror and planter is a unique piece that will add personality and style to any home. The designers boast high-quality materials and "obsessive attention to detail," ensuring you get the best quality product.