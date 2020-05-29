5 books to read if you enjoyed 'All Adults Here' by Emma Straub

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When Jenna Bush Hager announced her May Read With Jenna pick, Emma Straub's "All Adults Here," she said, "In a time when all we want is hope, it’s a beautiful book to reach for."

If you agreed with Jenna and can't wait to dive into another story just like it, Straub selected a few books for readers to try out next. Whether you're looking for a laugh or a thrill there is something for everyone on this list.

"Separation Anxiety" is a hilarious yet thought-provoking exploration of the middle-aged limbo one modern wife and mother finds herself experiencing. For Judy, life has not gone as planned. She can't afford to divorce her pot-addled husband, her teenage son is embarrassed by her, her best friend is dying and she has started carrying her dog around in a baby sling.

With wit and tenderness, Zigman explores life's most important relationships as they develop and change over time.

Barry's book tells the story of the 1989 Danvers High School field hockey team in Danvers, Massachusetts, the site of the 1692 witch trials. The girls are willing to do anything to make it to the state finals, even if that means tapping into their town's dark history.

In a story filled with friendship, femininity and '80s iconography, Barry will keep you laughing with every turn of the page.

Antonia Vega is an immigrant writer, recently retired professor and now a widow after the sudden death of her beloved husband, Sam. As she grieves, life throws her another devastating blow when her bighearted but unstable sister disappears. Then one night, Antonia returns home to find a pregnant, undocumented teenager at her doorstep.

Alvarez's stunning novel, her latest in nearly 15 years, asks the reader to consider what we owe to others and to those we have lost, especially in the face of grief.

"The Fixed Stars" is Molly Wizenberg's latest memoir about divorce, identity, family and desire. When she found herself attracted to a female attorney while serving jury duty, Wizenberg had to rethink her opinions on sexuality and the life she had chosen up until that point.

The thoughtful book tells Wizenberg's story about learning to let go of long-held ideals to become a more honest version of herself.

Deep in the woods of rural Pennsylvania, Catherine House is an institution for higher learning behind some of the world's brightest minds. While cost of attendance is free, there is still a price to pay. The school requires that its students spend three years of their life completely removed from the outside world. For Ines, one of the school's newest students, attending Catherine House is a dream come true. But when tragedy strikes, she begins to uncover a dark agenda within the secretive school.

This haunting thriller is filled with unexpected twists and shocking suspense.

