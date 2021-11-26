Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Just because you're keeping out of the cold and staying inside underneath your coziest blankets, doesn't mean you can avoid the dreaded seasonal happening of allergies. Despite thoroughly cleaning surfaces and hard-to-reach spots (and no thanks to the poor air circulation that comes with the furnaces and wood-burning stoves we love to use in the winter), they continue to linger.

“The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that indoor air — where we spend more than three-quarters of our days — is often even more polluted versus outdoor air,” Dr. Clifford Bassett, founder and medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of New York and author of The New Allergy Solution, previously told Shop TODAY.

"Outdoor air pollution can also still enter your home through doors, windows and walls," Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), told Shop TODAY. "These are all triggers for allergies and asthma."

"Air purifiers can help control indoor allergens and improve indoor air quality," Mendez shared.

The brand has had two of its models cleared for medical use to destroy bacteria and viruses, the brand told Shop TODAY — the Air Mini and the Molekule Air Mini+, the brand's bestseller. Its Molekule Air model has sold out five times.

Though Molekule air purifiers can be considered a bit of a splurge, right now, you can save up to $320 on select purifiers. The brand is also offering a markdown on its bundles, so you can bring clean air into more than one room in your home.

Each purifier from the brand uses PECO technology, which Molekule states can remove 79% of pollen in the air in 10 minutes. It can also destroy the Covid-19 virus by over 99% in under 1 hour. If you're looking to give your home a bit of a freshening up, read on for all of the models you can find on sale right now.

Molekule's tiniest-but-mightiest gadget, the Air Mini, is meant for rooms up to 250-square feet. It uses low energy and operates at just 39 decibels, keeping quiet no matter what room you place it in. The multi-layer PECO filter only needs to be replaced every six months. The Wi-Fi-enabled device can also connect to your phone via an app, so you can monitor air quality and filter maintenance at your fingertips. Right now, you can save $160 on this 4.6-star rated air purifier.

The Air Mini+ features a few upgrades, including a particle sensor, auto protect mode and the ability to link with the Apple HomeKit. The particle sensor can detect whether particle levels are "good" or "bad" in your home, so you can have a better idea of the air quality reading in your home. Depending on the air quality level, the device knows whether it should increase or decrease fan speed, without you having to do anything. Thanks to a $100 markdown, you can add the Air Mini+ to your cart for just $399.

For larger rooms, the Molekule Air is a viable option. It's made for spaces up to 600-square feet and boasts over 1,200 reviews. This model features a touch screen for easy operation and allows you to view speeds, modes and the filter status. It operates at 41 decibels, which is quieter than background music. Right now, you can catch it on sale for $479.

"I'm a long-time sufferer of seasonal allergies and am constantly trying to find ways to breathe cleaner air," wrote one five-star reviewer. "This definitely has helped, and it feels good knowing my kids are benefitting too."

The Air Pro is the most advanced model from Molekule. It's made for larger spaces (up to 1,000-square feet), features triple airflow, an elevated design and two auto protect modes. It can filter everything from pollen and viruses to the smell of burnt food and pet dander. The auto protect modes mean it automatically adjusts to the correct level for the room it's placed in, operating in both standard and quiet modes. Thanks to a $240 markdown, you can add it to your cart for just $959.

