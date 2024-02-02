These sale finds prove that the perfect Valentine's Day gift doesn’t have to break the bank

February is here, which means Valentine's Day is right around the corner. But don't fret — if you're still looking for a gift for that special someone, we have plenty of inspiration to find the perfect present.

Finding a great gift doesn't have to break the bank, though. Some of our favorite brands are having sales right now, slashing prices on gift-worthy picks you can scoop up in time for Feb. 14. From a heart-shaped baking pan to a fresh pair of Allbirds, these sale finds are sure to please.

Keep scrolling to see all of our picks for the best Valentine's Day sales worth shopping.

For anyone with an adventurous palate, a little sweet plus a little heat equals a perfect V-Day treat. This chocolate bar comes in a unique "Dark Chilies & Cherry" flavor, which the foodie in your life probably hasn't tried yet. Our editors have had the pleasure of trying a variety of Chocolove products and they never disappoint.

Whether you're hosting a Galentine's party or just want to bake a cake, this ceramic dish will provide any dessert some extra love.

Nothing lasts forever, except for this rose. The brand claims this preserved rose can last three to five years with no water and low maintenance. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving!

Don't forget to prioritize self love this Valentine's Day! This tool can aid with puffiness while soothing and cooling the skin. Bonus points if you use this before your big date night.

Trying to think outside of the box with your Valentines this year? Instead of candy, opt for this pack of 28 heart-shaped fidget toy keychains, which will be a hit with kids and adults looking to destress and focus.

Whether you're whipping up a heart-shaped cake for the big day or gifting this pan to the baker in your life, it's worth adding to cart while it's on sale. Did we mention it's from Paris Hilton's kitchenware line?

For a personalized twist, pick your favorite shape and color and add your loved one's initial to this ceramic catchall tray. It's the perfect size for keys, rings and more knickknacks. Plus, it's under $25 right now.

These cozy faux fur slippers are the cutest accessory for a Valentine's night in. They're 37% off right now and available in three sizes.

Elevate your beauty sleep with this smooth, silky satin PJ set. But make sure to shop this pair ASAP as other similar design from Old Navy have already sold out.

Like the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. If you've never used Papier, you simply upload your favorite photos from your phone, computer or Facebook and they take care of the rest. Due to the personalized nature of this gift, we suggest creating this ASAP so it arrives in time for the big day.

Not only will this baking dish get your meals cooked to perfection, but this pan is cute enough to serve in, too. The compact size is great for making portioned servings, and the large handles make it easy to carry.

Up your wrist-stacking game with this cute bangle. It layers effortlessly with your existing watch or bracelet and comes in three sizes for the perfect fit.

'Tis the season to wear your heart on your sleeve — or your chest. This cute sweater from J.Crew combines timeless stripes with a fun, eye-catching heart that's fit for V-Day and beyond.

This gift-ready bundle contains eight loose-leaf teas and the cutest 16-ounce mug, which is a match made in heaven in our book.

Lilies, leucadendron, alstroemeria, roses and carnations, oh my! Sending beautiful floral arrangements to loved ones nationwide has never been easier thanks to BloomysBox. Better yet, the brand is offering 15% off Valentine's Day preorders with code "MEARLYVDAY15".

OK, hear us out — this heart-shaped inflatable pool from ban.do isn't just for summer fun. Filling up to 12 gallons and fitting up to three adults comfortably, this would make the perfect photo opportunity at any party or can be used as a larger-than-life cooler.

This new offering from fan-favorite brand Birthdate Co. is a sweet, personalized candle for the day of your anniversary. The brands says it incorporates astrology, tarot and numerology to develop a signature candle fragrance and guidance on the jar, which you'll want to keep long after the wax burns down.

These versatile flats will take you from everyday errands to date night. The classic silhouette comes in over fifteen colors, but our V-Day pick is this on-theme pale pink.

Our Place: Score 15% off $200, 20% off $300, and 25% off $400 now until Feb. 5.

Score 15% off $200, 20% off $300, and 25% off $400 now until Feb. 5. Cozy Earth: Save up to 25% off sitewide, no code needed.

Save up to 25% off sitewide, no code needed. 1-800 Flowers: Leading up to Valentine's Day the brand is offering up to 30% off bestselling gifts now up until the big day.

Leading up to Valentine's Day the brand is offering up to 30% off bestselling gifts now up until the big day. Aerogarden: Save up to 30% Gardens & Grow Lights with code "GROWLOVE" , make sure to order by Feb. 11 to ensure it arrives before Feb. 14.

Save up to 30% Gardens & Grow Lights with code , make sure to order by Feb. 11 to ensure it arrives before Feb. 14. NuFace: Rarely on sale, treat yourself to 20% off select luxury skin care devices, no code needed.

Rarely on sale, treat yourself to 20% off select luxury skin care devices, no code needed. Baked by Melissa: Viral on TikTok for a reason, the treats are delicious and you can save up 15% off and BOGO for various Valentine's Day-themed products.

Viral on TikTok for a reason, the treats are delicious and you can save up 15% off and BOGO for various Valentine's Day-themed products. Nutribullet: Save 20% off the Nutribullet Ultra with code "NEWYEARULTRA", now until Feb. 4.

