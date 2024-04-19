Say "I do!" to these 15 comfy and stylish wedding shoes

Your wedding day can be a whirlwind of emotions as you make memories and celebrate your love. But amidst all the excitement, one crucial element often gets overlooked — comfort.

As you're walking down the aisle, you want a pair of wedding shoes that feel like they were made just for you. Whether you’re a boho-chic bride, a classic romantic or a modern minimalist, your feet will thank you for choosing something more comfortable to dance the night away. Because let’s face it, blistered feet are not a beloved wedding accessory!

No matter your style, one thing remains true: Your bridal shoes should comfortably hug your feet as they carry you towards your happily ever after. Our experts break down the best things to keep in mind when shopping and what pairs are worth the splurge.

What to consider | What to look for | Expert-approved wedding shoes | Editor-approved wedding shoes | Bridal shopper favorites | How we chose | Meet our experts

What to consider when shopping for bridal shoes

Comfort is always key when looking for wedding shoes.

"Your wedding day is unlike any other and believe me when I tell you that even the most seasoned stiletto wearer will regret choosing something too high or difficult to walk in," wedding stylist and consultant Julie Sabatino says.

Also, watch the details on your shoe design. Our experts suggest shoppers make sure there isn’t anything on the shoe that will pull or catch on your wedding dress. Adornments like rhinestones, buckles, glitter or other embellishments can rub against the tulle of the dress or pull at the hem.

Remember that your shoes not only support you on your wedding day but can also be a signature piece of your outfit.

"The adage that no one will see your shoe in a wedding dress isn’t quite true," Sabatino says. "In a slim skirt, you will absolutely see the front of the shoe, and in a ball gown you will see it when you sit, kneel or go up and down stairs."

Photographers also frequently include your wedding shoes in lay-flat shots along to highlight other wedding details like accessories and stationary items.

Lastly, make sure your wedding shoes are special to you.

When searching for wedding shoes newlywed Nicole Taliancich says she wanted a pair that were as unique as their celestial theme.

"I don’t really like thin heels or flats so I looked for ankle boots! But I wanted them to be blue and suede," Taliancich says.

What to look for in bridal shoes

Our experts say personal style and support should be at the top of your list when shopping for wedding shoes.

"You will be standing, walking, posing and dancing in your wedding shoes for hours," podiatrist Dr. Parthasarathy says. "I recently was cleaning out my closet and found my wedding shoes which were high stilettos, I wore them that one night and remember how much my feet were hurting. I wish I had opted for a more sensible style. The last thing you want to do is think about your feet during one of the most important days of your life," she says.

Materials like leather, suede or satin are ideal for wedding shoes because they are comfortable and can last in your closet past your wedding day.

"Also, look for shoes that have ankle straps for stability and can accommodate cushioned insoles for arch support and comfort especially if you plan on dancing," foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Miguel Cunha says.

While some shoppers may love high heels, they may not be the smartest option for your wedding day. Our expert podiatrists suggest sticking to heels under three inches to avoid foot pain or potential ankle injuries.

A wide toe box will also help make your shoes more comfortable.

"Avoid heels with pointed and narrow toe boxes as they will lead to pain and discomfort especially if you suffer from bunions, hammertoes, corns and calluses," Cunha says.

Cunha also suggests going shopping at the end of the day when your feet are more swollen.

"If your heels feel comfortable at the end of the day when your feet are in their worst shape, they will be more likely to feel comfortable throughout your wedding day," he says.

Best bridal shoes, according to experts

Size: 5 - 12 | Heel height: 3.5 inches

While Taliancich decided to shop second hand, she said she wanted her wedding shoes to fill the need of her "something blue." She said she was focused on having unique wedding shoes that really went with their wedding theme.

"I would recommend to other brides to just throw tradition to the wind and go for styles that really speak to them and make them happy," Taliancich suggests. "Both me and my wife went untraditional, as she had sneakers and I had blue boots. I was worried the boots would be too 'weird' but I loved them so much and I’ll get more use out of them too.”

She suggests this Sam Edelman that are just as stylish.

Size: 5 - 12 | Heel height: 2.5 inches

"These shoes are not only affordable but also comfortable and supportive," Cunha says.

These leather shoes have a square heel for stability and an adjustable ankle strap for stability, and are engineered with an anatomically contoured footbed for arch support as you dance the night away.

Size: 5 - 13 | Heel height: 1.25 inches

Our experts say platforms are the most supportive heel you can choose for your wedding day.

“Choose heels with platforms as they will help distribute weight across your entire foot instead of just the ball of your foot or heel,” Cunha says. “A thicker heel will decrease the risk of sprained ankles when dancing.”

These sandals have thick straps around the ankle to support you as you work the room on your big day. They are also made of Italian leather which lays comfortably on your feet.

Size: 6 - 10 | Heel height: Platform

Parthasarathy says you can’t go wrong with a pair of blingy sneakers for your wedding.

Not only are they supportive but they are comfortable for getting down on the dance floor. If you have foot ailments, you can even slide a customized insole into this pair of unique tennis.

Reviewers on Dolce Vita said the pearls on these shoes stay on even after months of wear.

Gloria Sandals $ 215.00 Sezane What we like Durable leather material

Free delivery to the USA Something to note Lack of half sizes

Size: 5 - 11 | Heel height: 2.75 inches

These thin strappy sandals are hand-crafted just for your special day. The metallic leather exterior adds a bit of shine to your white ensembles for your wedding.

Parthasarathy says the low block heel and ankle strap make these shoes comfortable for all-day wear.

Size: 5 - 11 | Heel height: 3 inches

Want an all-in-one shoe? Investing in The Pashionista is your best bet.

This shoe has a timeless silhouette that you can customize to your style by choosing a block or stiletto heel. The heel on this shoe can convert from a heel to a flat and includes arch support technology.

"The most amazing part is you can change the heel height as the night goes on," Parthasarathy says.

Editor-approved bridal shoes

Size: 6 - 11 | Heel height: 4 inches

Partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil says she wore these block heels for all the events leading up to her wedding.

"They’re the perfect height and very comfortable," she says. "After I got married I actually bought them in brown so I could wear them to other people’s weddings!"

Size: 6 - 11 | Heel height: 1 inch

Cocchi Zabloudil says she changed into her second dress later in the night during her wedding and also opted to switch into flats.

“I remembered that I had my favorite pair of Rothy’s flats upstairs in the bridal suite, so I decided to change into them,” she says. “I wouldn’t have thought of these as bridal shoes, but they wound up looking so cute with my more casual dress for late-night dancing and the after party!”

Rothy’s pointed flats have a two-toned metallic finish and can even fit into your wardrobe post-wedding. If they get dirty while you’re dancing, just throw them in the washing machine at home to get them back to brand new.

Size: 5 - 11 | Heel height: 2.5 inches

"Comfort was top of mind for my wedding, so when I came across this bridal brand that bills its shoes as offering '12-hour comfort' I was intrigued," Cocchi Zabloudil says.

She says the illusion material on Bella Belle's wedding shoes complimented the illusion neckline of her gown.

"They were definitely a splurge, but in my experience, they were worth it: I put my shoes on around 1 p.m. and didn’t take them off until 10 p.m., and I don’t ever remember thinking about my feet hurting," she explains.

Cocchi Zabloudil says she recommends this brand to all of her engaged friends.

Shoppers' favorites for weddings

Size: 5 - 11 | Heel height: 1.5 inches

This elevated classic is perfect for the on-the-go bride. The elastic gusset at the tongue allows every bride to slip these sneakers on and off.

Reviewers have written that these tennis shoes are versatile and a twist on the classic. "I wore these during my wedding reception and they were so cute and comfortable," one reviewer on Lulus said.

Size: 5 - 11 | Heel height: 2 inches

A classic block heel is the right way to go if you're having trouble finding a wedding shoe. Reviewers say the details on Lulus Kainda block heels make them the perfect bridal shoe.

One reviewer on the site said they can’t wait to wear these for their wedding ceremony. "The beads match the beading on my veil perfectly, and I love the square toe shape for my wider feet!"

Size: 5 - 12 | Heel height: 1.18 inches

Whether you’re getting dressed for your big day or running around the reception, these platform espadrilles will keep your feet cool and comfy with their padded memory foam footbed.

The pearl details and white soles nail trending wedding styles for this year.

Size: 5.5 - 10 | Heel height: 1.5 inches

Prefer to keep it casual? Steve Madden added a bit of bling to this timeless tennis shoe.

The leather fabric and wide toe box make these classic white sneakers keep your feet comfortable as you dash around your wedding.

Size: 5 - 12 | Heel height: 3 inches

Betsy Johnson has you covered with the 'something new and something blue' idea. The blue sole on these floral wedding heels gives you a pop of color as you strut down the aisle. The thick slingback heel strap supports you for all-day wear.

"I was super worried ordering these because I thought they would be uncomfortable and too tall or would squish my toes all weird," one reviewer on Dillards said. "They are SO comfortable, flatter the feet, and are simply the cutest design. I’m very excited to wear these on my wedding day."

Ahava Dress Sandal $ 250.00 Naturalizer What we like Comfortable heel

Inclusive sizes Something to note Can run wide

Size: 5-12 | Heel height: 2.5 inches

If you're looking for an elevated style with comfort, this pair is a no-brainer. Pnina Tornai released a bridal collection with Naturalizer that is fit for the modern bride looking to spend hours on the dance floor. This one comes in different colors and features rhinestones on the straps for a whimsical flair.

Frequently Asked Questions Should your wedding venue impact your choice on wedding shoes? Our experts say your venue should be at the forefront of your mind when choosing a pair of wedding shoes. If you're going to be outside for photos, you want to make sure you choose a shoe that won't sink your heels into the ground. Also, choosing a shoe with a material that can handle the elements of the outdoors is crucial. "Another thing to consider is the floor you are going to be standing on," Sabatino says. "If you are going to be on marble or cement all day, you may want to opt for something with a little cushioning as that can be hard to walk on in heels for extended periods of time." If you're having a beach wedding, expert podiatrists suggest shoppers avoid wearing heels. "If you are having a European wedding, at a place with a lot of cobblestone or uneven ground, you would want to go for a lower heel height and ankle straps," Parthasarathy says. What shoe style is best for a beach wedding? Parthasarathy says a beach wedding can be tricky to choose shoes for because you will sink in heels. She suggests shoppers to buy supportive flat shoes, wedges or supportive sandals. Cunha also suggests platform sandals if you want to add a bit of height. Having trouble finding the right shoe? Sabatino says going barefoot for beach weddings is appropriate too. What are the current wedding shoe trends? Love a clear heel? Sabatino says you're right on trend. "In fashion in general, a PVC 'clear' shoe is having a moment, and that can be seen in bridal wear as well. I definitely don’t recommend them for all-day wear, but for the rehearsal dinner or after party, they can be great," she says. Sabatino also says Mary Jane shoe styles have also become popular in wedding wardrobes. "These are great because they aren’t very high, they have a block heel and have the added support that comes with the strap," she explains. "We are also seeing brides open to a pattern, particularly floral, on their shoe rather than just solid colors."

How we chose the best bridal shoes

In choosing the best wedding shoes, we tapped experts to see what shoppers should be searching for. We checked for shoes with style and support that are in an affordable price range.

We also listened to what a real bride said about her shoes to make sure we chose styles that fit different feet and felt nice to wear for hours. Also, our experts shared their favorite picks based on their wedding and footwear expertise.

Meet our experts