Beloved travel brand Away just made its 'most noteworthy product announcement in years'

These days, it feels like it's almost impossible to go to the airport without spotting an Away suitcase on the baggage claim carousel or in the overhead bins. And honestly, it's pretty rare that just see one on your trip — their signature sleek hardshell cases really are everywhere.

And today, Away is making what one of its representatives called its "most noteworthy product announcement in years." The brand is re-releasing its most famous product line, its Classic Suitcases, with an upgraded design and a new color palette.

The upgraded features on its Classic suitcases — which range from the beloved Carry-On to Medium and Large checked bags — include a redesigned handle for better grip, an upgraded trolley for improved comfort and stability, slimmer wheels, an improved internal compression system and more. To make things even better, the brand is also introducing a Gloss finish and fun new colors, such as Olive, pastel Seafoam, bright orange Persimmon and more, allowing customers to find an option that matches their personal style.

For travelers who tend to bring more along for their adventures, Away is also introducing its first new hardshell silhouette in years, The Trunk. The largest in the collection, it has a 110 liter capacity (the next biggest size, The Large, can hold 99). Unlike other options, this one has a 30/70 inner split, with the top being slimmer, for items like toiletries and shoes, and the bottom having more space for clothes.

Below, we're sharing some of the brand-new options that you can shop, along with some of our editor's tried-and-true favorites and bestsellers from the brand.

Best Away travel essentials

I received The Carry-On as a gift for my birthday four years ago, and it is one of the best presents I've ever gotten. As someone who hates waiting for bags at baggage claim (especially after long, late flights), I almost always exclusively travel with a carry-on. And this one manages to fit everything I need, including multiple full outfits and shoes. I've used it on countless vacations at this point, from two-week beach vacations to weekend roadtrips, and it has remained in surprisingly good condition. Though, the brand does have a lifetime warranty, so if something does happen, I know I won't have to worry.

While I own it in the classic Coast color, you can grab it in one of the new shades or a glossy finish.

Shop TODAY deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler regularly uses the brand's packing cubes — including on a recent trip to California — "It honestly helps me pack so much more somehow," she says.

Editor Vivien Moon adds that she is also a fan of the packing cubes, too. "They're one of the few travel items that can be used when you're not on a trip. I use them to just store my regular garments that aren't in season."

Make it easier to find your bag with this bestselling luggage tag. It features an address card inside and can even be personalized with your initials for extra customization.

"This little toiletry bag is perfectly sized to fit my carry-on AWAY suitcase," one shopper wrote about this bestselling toiletry bag. "It holds everything I need for a five day trip. The separate compartments are perfect to keep all your self care necessities organized."

Editorial director Adrianna Brach says that she has the brand's Bigger Carry-On and "it's all I use." It's 15% larger than the standard model, so it's designed to fit between six to nine outfits (meaning it's perfect for your week-long vacation!). Even with its bigger size, the brand says that it will fit in the overhead bin of major U.S. airlines.

The newest addition to Away's classic hard shell suitcase lineup (and the first in years), The Trunk is inspired by iconic travel style. It has the largest capacity of all of Away's Classic luggage. The brand says that it can fit more than three weeks of necessities, so it's great for long vacations, road trips or even moves. If you have the Carry-On or the Bigger Carry-On, they can also be nested inside for easier storage.

I received this backpack in the orange shade (which is no longer available) after attending an event for the brand over a year ago — and it has been my go-to for everything from travel to commuting ever since. It has a roomy interior so I can fit everything I need for a day at work or a day of travel, including my laptop, gym clothes and sneakers, toiletries and more. It's also made with water- and abrasion-resistant materials, the brand says, to help it stand up to the elements.

Away's bestselling Medium suitcase is another popular pick that was included in the redesign — the upgraded case has new features and comes in additional shades and finishes. The brand says that the checked bag is perfect for one to two-week vacations (or for frequent over-packers). The upgraded model features additional interior pockets and a new color matched interior and luggage tag.