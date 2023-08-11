Abercrombie’s Annual Denim Event is here! Shop all jeans for over 35% off

We might be in the middle of a heatwave, but the end of summer is creeping up on us quicker than you can say "Boo!" (Too soon?) As hot as it may be, we have to admit that we're still tempted to get a jumpstart on our fall wardrobe upgrades, especially in the denim department. Luckily for us (and all of you), one of our favorite comeback brands is dropping a major sale on its popular jeans.

Now through August 14, Abercrombie & Fitch is taking 25% off every single pair of jeans sitewide (as well as its TikTok-famous Sloane Pant, for those looking to upgrade their workwear). You can score savings on every style in men's and women's, including its extra-popular Curve Love collection. On top of that, the brand is also taking 15% off just about everything else. Addtionally, you can use the code DENIMAF to grab another 15% off already discounted denim.

That's a lot of markdowns for a small window of shopping time, so you might want to start adding things to cart now. Because these jeans have a habit of selling out quickly.

When 95% of shoppers — and we're talking hundreds of them — say they'd recommend these jeans, you should take note. The totally on-trend pair comes in almost 20 washes and can be styled all kinds of ways to take you through the rest of summer and into fall.

Whether you're short, tall or land somewhere in between, these high-rise jeans have a length for you. Sizes range from extra short to extra long.

These ankle straight-leg jeans are made from the brand's All-Day Comfort Stretch Denim, and customers say they fit true to size.

If you've been team skinny jean, this loose style might just change your mind. The wide-leg trend is in right now, and you have to admit, these do look pretty cool.

When your outfit calls for a mid-rise pair of jeans, we recommend this pair. They feature a loose pant and fun cutout detailing in the back.

"10 outta 10 for me," raves one five-star shopper about these "mom" jeans. Another reviewer says this pair offered an "amazing fit" and felt incredibly comfortable, thanks to the give the stretchy material provided.

That's right! Flare pants are back, and with this discount, now is the time to get in on the trend. Worn with booties and a form-fitting sweater, and you've got yourself the perfect look for fall.

OK, skinny jeans fan, if I wasn't able to convince you, your preferred denim style is also on sale. And the more I look at them, the more I'm ready to switch teams ...

The classic "mom" jean is simply an unbeatable style. It's a look anyone can rock, and we love how this pair comes in several shades to choose from.

Since you're saving so much on your favorite denim styles, why not grab a pair for him, too? It might be sweatpant season soon, but a good pair of jeans will go a long way for any guy.

If you don't have a pair of Abercrombie's famous tailored pants, what are you waiting for? With 25% off (and that added 15%), don't be alarmed when you find yourself tempted to buy more than one color.