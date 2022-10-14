Shop unique candles, jewelry and more from these 6 Hispanic-owned businesses

We're continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off on Sept. 15 and comes to a close tomorrow, by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses you should know about — and continue to shop long after Oct. 15.

TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to put six Hispanic-owned businesses on your radar that you can shop for everything from candles to makeup. Whether you're in need of the perfect gift or simply want to try something new, Ramos' picks won't disappoint.

Keep reading to learn a little bit about these small businesses and shop some of their bestsellers.

Albisa Candles

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Isabel and Albert (which when combined, make Albisa), Albisa Candles is all about delivering nostalgia through scents and smells. The first-generation Latino immigrants have designed candles that represent staples from their upbringing, such as Cuban bread or Fabuloso, a popular cleaning product in Latino homes.

This candle embodies what Albisa thinks café con leche smells like, the brand says. It comes in a cafetera-inspired holder, which is made from ceramic.

You can also shop the candle in a smaller size, which has a burn time of up to 15 hours.

Fresh baked bread was a staple in both Albert and Isabel's childhoods. This large candle is meant to embody the scents of the crispy loaves and their buttery, doughy centers.

This scent is inspired by a popular baby cologne in Latino culture, Violetas. As Albisa puts it, "It's what any proper Cuban baby smells like....and some of us Adults too!"

This candle embodies the tradition and importance of coffee in Latino culture. Isabel recalls her grandfather and Tia Norma making it for her to enjoy at any time of day.

Every Latino knows that when you smell Fabuloso on a Saturday morning, that means it is cleaning day. This candle is meant to smell like that iconic cleaning solution, without you having to use any elbow grease.

Franca Ceramics

Jazmin de la Guardia was born and raised in Paraguay to Uruguayan and Cuban parents. From a young age, she was passionate about travel and art, and found that the two mesh with pottery. All of de la Guardia's products — which range from dinnerware to garden essentials — are handmade in Brooklyn and are available at a variety of price points.

These bold and bright mugs don't just look good — they do good, too. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, a US-based organization that offers support to LGBTQIA+ youth, the brand says.

Available for pre-order, these coffee cups boast a similar bright design to the mugs. A portion of the proceeds will also go to The Trevor Project, according to the brand.

These hand-painted mugs come in a number of different sizes, ranging from short to extra large. You can use them to hold everything from flowers to kitchen utensils.

Agua Bonita

Agua Bonita founder Kayla Castañeda lost her job during the middle of the pandemic and decided to pivot. Since she is Mexican-American, she decided to use her family's traditional agua fresca recipes to make Agua Bonita's drinks. Unlike traditional aguas frescas, Castañeda's are canned, but are made with fresh fruit and with 80% less added sugar (inspired by the fact that her grandfather was diabetic).

Want a little taste of everything Agua Bonita has to offer? The brand's variety pack includes five different flavors: Hibiscus, watermelon chile, mango habanero, pineapple cucumber and sweet melon.

Alamar Cosmetics

Alamr Cosmetics is independently owned by its Cuban-born founder, Gabriella Trujillo. She wanted to create bold and beautiful palettes that pay tribute to the town of Alamar, where she was born. Trujillo, a self-taught makeup artist, always dreamed of creating her own cosmetics and defied the odds to create a line in a saturated market, Ramos says.

Looking for a highly pigmented palette? This eight-pan palette features a mix of matte and metallic shades.

This pink-toned palette also includes a mix of shimmer and matte shades. The brand says it can be used to create looks for both day and night.

Grab all of the essentials at once with this kit. Inside, you'll find a makeup bag, eyeshadow palette, brushes, primer and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Lights & Lacquer

Gearing up for your next manicure or pedicure? Try out some of the polishes, press-ons or nail art from this Latina-owned brand. Founded by Cuban-American Kathleen Fuentes, (better known as KathleenLights), a popular beauty vlogger and influencer on YouTube, Lights & Lacquer creates vegan and cruelty free products that are free of chemicals, according to the brand.

Whether you prefer bright reds or subtle nudes, you're bound to find a shade that suits your fancy from Lights & Lacquer's collection.

Short on time? The brand also makes press-on nails that look just as chic as any salon job.

Jam + Rico

Jam+Rico's pieces are intended to connect shoppers to the culture of founder Lisette Scott's homelands (Jamaica and Puerto Rico). Scott, an Afro-Latina based in New York City, says she found inspiration for her jewelry brand after traveling to the places where her roots were established.

This made-to-order necklace is made from brass with 14K gold plating. The pendant, which says Azucar, translates to "sugar" in English.

On this pendant, you'll find a few iconic symbols that represent Puerto Rico: the national flower, the fort, the cuarto guitar, banana leaf and plantain. It's a chic way to pay tribute to La Isla del Encanto.

These gold bangles are more than just arm candy. Scott says the Cowrie shell design is a tribute to the form of currency used in West Africa during the transatlantic slave trade, and the bangle itself is a tribute to her grandmother, wore bangles all the time while.

Make a statement in this chic earrings! They're one way to add some color to any outfit in your wardrobe.

These gold plated hoops are adorned in multi-colored semi-precious stones, each unique in shape and color. Scott says they are Inspired by her trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The shape of these earrings are inspired by the banana leaf, Scott says. They are also adorned with semi-precious stones for a pop of color.