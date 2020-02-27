5 books to read if you enjoyed "The Girl With The Louding Voice" by Abi Daré

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Book lovers know that saying goodbye to a beloved character after finishing a book can feel as real and painful as saying goodbye to a cherished friend.

After reading "The Girl WIth The Louding Voice," parting ways with Abi Daré's bold protagonist, Adunni, left us heartbroken. The 14-year-old Nigerian girl exemplified perseverance and hope as she fought for her dream of getting an education and becoming a teacher, despite being born into a culture that often views women as a commodity more than a human being.

Despite every heartbreaking obstacle Adunni faced, she refused to let her "louding voice" be silenced. Adunni fought for a better future for herself and all the women who will follow behind her.

If you loved "The Girl With The Louding Voice" as much as we did, author Abi Daré has recommended five books for you to read as you wait for Jenna Bush Hager to reveal her next book club pick.

By the author of the acclaimed novel, "The Kite Runner," comes a story about love and the power of female friendship set across three decades of Afghan history.

"A Thousand Splendid Suns," is about two women who are brought together after being forced into marriage with the same man. After initially struggling to navigate their new relationship, the two become loyal friends. Through heartbreaking obstacles, it is love that gives them the courage and strength to survive.

This book is a touching look at the power of friendship and a telling exploration of the status of women in Afghan culture.

A true story, this book details the plight of Malala Yousafzai as she fought for the right to an education after the Taliban took control of the Swat Valley in Pakistan.

At 15 years old, Yousafzai was shot in the head at point-blank range while on her way to school. Against the odds, she survived the brutal attack and went on to share her story with the United Nations in New York and the world.

Yousafzai is now a global symbol of peace and women's rights. This book will inspire, challenge and delight readers who enjoyed "The Girl With The Louding Voice."

The harrowing story of one young girl's courage, "I am Nujood, Age 10 and Divorced" is the true story of a Yemeni girl whose father arranged for her to be married to a man that was three times her age when she was just a little girl.

Unable to withstand the horrendous abuse she faced at the hands of her mother-in-law and husband, Nujood ran away to a courthouse in the capital with only a few coins to pay her way there.

With a lawyer on her case, Nujood achieved an unprecedented victory in April of 2008 and was granted a divorce from her unlawful marriage. Her strength and bravery garnered international attention but also inspired many local girls facing similar abuse to fight for their own rights.

"I am Nujood, Aged 10 and Divorced" is an important look into the lives of young girls in Yemen who are being denied basic human rights and the brave 10-year-old who stepped up to fight for herself and the future of women.

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀'s debut novel is also set in Nigeria but gives the reader insight into Nigerian culture through very different eyes.

"Stay WIth Me" is the story of a husband and a wife that's told from both characters; perspectives. After four years of marriage, Yejide is unable to get pregnant. When her husband shows up unexpectedly with a second wife, Yejide is furious but knows the only way to save her monogamous relationship is to get pregnant herself.

What length is Yejide willing to go and what will the ultimate cost of her actions be? This book is a touching exploration of marriage, love, loss and redemption.

"Educated" is a memoir by Tara Westover that details the author's life growing up in a Mormon, survivalist family in the mountains of Idaho.

Through grit, determination and genuine curiosity Westover receives an education that allows her to see her upbringing from a new perspective and to experience life outside of her family's isolated home.

This is a fascinating exploration of Westover's life from young girl to Harvard-educated doctor. Westover observes her life with enough intimacy to feel like an expert but also the distance required to be reflective and neutral. It is a courageous story that emphasizes the power of education to unlock opportunity and a new perspective.

