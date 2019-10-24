At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you ask the people around you to pick their favorite season, there is a high likelihood that most of them will say 'fall.'

There are plenty of things to love about the vibrant-colored time of year including beautiful scenery, gatherings with family and tons of holiday deals — but when the colder temperatures sit on the horizon, you'll have to be prepared in order to enjoy the season to the fullest.

Embrace fall with lifestyle expert Jenn Falik by your side. She stopped by TODAY to show us some must-have items that may convince everyone that fall is the best season of them all.

From clear bags to take into the football stadium to a lip mask that will defend your skin against the driest of chilly days, these items are going to be a certain upgrade to your go-to fall items.

Read on to see more of Jenn's Better Basics pics and head to her Instagram page and blog to see more of her favorite products.

BETTER THAN A BASIC OVEN MIT

Terry Cotton Double Oven Mitt

This oven mitt has over 4,600 reviews on Amazon and comes in 25 colors so you can easily match your kitchen theme. Not a fan of the double-mitt style? You can opt for the oval one, the pan handle style, the oven mitt, potholder or short mitt instead.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC BLENDER

BlendJet One Personal Blender

The BlendJet personal blender is a small, compact blender that can go with you just about anywhere. Falik loves how the 6-point stainless steel blades thoroughly blend without hassle, and enjoys the ability to charge the BlendJet with any USB cord.

BETTER THAN BASIC LIP CARE

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips some pampering with this lip mask. The product currently has a 4.5-star rating from over 7,600 reviewers, and some buyers say that this mask will erase cracked winter lips in just two nights.

"Better than any basic lip balm, slather this on before bed and wake up with a perfectly smooth and hydrated pout- every beauty influencer swears by it- and one is sold every minute!" said Falik.

INSTEAD OF BASIC ICE CREAM

Nightfood Ice Cream

Every so often, the need for a late-night snack is inevitable. This ice cream — that's much lower in sugar than regular ice cream — is the nighttime treat you never knew you needed. You can purchase it in eight separate flavors, or you can get a variety pack to try each one. It was also listed as one of the 2019 Product of the Year winners!

BETTER THAN A BASIC HAT

Lanzom Retro Wide Brim Floppy Hat

This wide-brim hat is a must-have accessory for fall and it's trending on Instagram as well. Made from a wool-blend material, it was created to keep your head warm without having to sacrifice style in the process.

BETTER THAN BASIC STADIUM SEATS

Oniva Portable Stadium Seat

Football fans, unite! This stadium seat will provide you with a much more comfortable option than sitting on hard and cold stadium seats for hours on end. It comes in 13 colors so you'll never have to worry about matching the opposing team.

BETTER THAN A BASIC KOOZIE

Nite Ize SlapLit LED Drink Wrap

Slap this Nite Ize SlapLit koozie onto any bottle or can for an illuminated drink accessory. The subtle glow is ideal for a night by the bonfire on a chilly evening.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC BACKPACK

Draper James Stadium Backpack

Falik picked this backpack especially for the fall months. "This perfectly sized stadium bag leaves your hands free for cheering at sporting events- plus, you can comfortably wear it the entire game and avoid putting your belongings down on a dirty stadium floor or wet, muddy grass! The shape and size fits perfectly on everyone."

BETTER THAN A BASIC DRINK HOLDER

Nite Ize Traveler Drink Holster

Keep your drink close and your hands free with this drink holster. It adjusts to fit most beverages and includes a rotating clip so it can sit on your belt comfortably.

Bonus Better Basic Items

BETTER THAN A BASIC SCARF

Old Navy Fringed Oversized Flannel Scarf

Never fear the cold air with this beautiful oversized flannel scarf. It's made from a warm and cozy material that will keep the frigid temps at bay.

BETTER THAN BASIC STENCILS

Ready Made Pumpkin Stencils

Make your neighbors jealous with these ready-made stencils that you can print at home. Once ordered, check your email for your stencil — tape, trace, cut and you'll have a unique pumpkin for Halloween!

Check in with Jenn Falik by visiting her Instagram account and blog below:

