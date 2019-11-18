Mandy Moore honors husband on 1st anniversary: 'You continue to set the bar high'

Newlywed Mandy Moore is still walking on air one year after tying the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith.

The "This Is Us" star, 35, shared several wedding pics Monday on Instagram to celebrate the couple's one-year anniversary. But it was her sweet message to the Dawes frontman that really caused hearts to melt.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, tied the knot last November after more than three years of dating. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

"A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives," Moore wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you," she added. "Happy Anniversary, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can’t wait for all the years to come."

Moore's photo gallery included a gorgeous color pic of the bride and groom with smiles on their faces. She also added several stunning black-and-white shots from their special day.

The couple wed last November in a surprise ceremony in Los Angeles. Moore later opened up about her nuptials during a visit to TODAY.

"We got married in our house just with family and a few friends. So we wanted to kind of keep the day for us," the Emmy nominee explained.

The pair began dating in 2015, just months after Moore filed for divorce from her previous husband, musician Ryan Adams.

Their love story began with a simple post on Instagram.

Moore had just discovered Goldsmith's band and shared a favorite Dawes track with fans. Goldsmith reached out and the two began an email correspondence.

"Then we went on a first date and it was the most epic three-hour first date. We just didn't stop talking," she gushed to TODAY.

Happy anniversary, Mandy and Taylor!