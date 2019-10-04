Here's one way to jog our memories about the delightful 2002 weepie "A Walk to Remember": Show us some behind-the-scenes photos!

Which is exactly what director Adam Shankman and star Mandy Moore have done, via Instagram.

As Shankman noted in his caption, he posted the photo (which includes himself, Moore and co-star Shane West) after Moore insisted.

"Here’s a little treasure I just found in an old box under my house from #awalktoremember 2001. @theshanewest MM and me cozied up on the weekend in Wilmington NC. How freaking cute are these two ..."

But that was far from the only picture of Moore and West with their director. Moore posted more photos (click to slide through them).

"Thanks for finding and sending these gems, @adamshankman," she wrote in the caption. "Some BTS during the making of 'A Walk to Remember' many moons ago (hello 2001)."

In "A Walk to Remember," which was based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, Moore and West's characters fall for one another, only for it to end tragically.

It's been 17 years since they co-starred in the film. Bros/Pand/REX/Shutterstock

West spoke at Moore's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony earlier this year. "We could not have been more opposite when we met," he said then. "I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eyeliner in my garage punk band — or whatever that was — and you were killing it on the pop star scene."

This isn't the first time we've seen some surprise pictures from the film, which Moore clearly feels warmly about. In 2016 she posted a "wedding" picture from the film featuring herself and West!