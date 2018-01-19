Start TODAY Deal of the Day: 60 percent off canvas storage bins

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Frog Hill canvas storage solution bins.

Please click on the website link below to be directed to the offer from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact the retailers making the offers.

Canvas Storage Solution Bins (Set of Three), $63 with code TODAYBIN, Frog Hill

Frog Hill

Retail price: $167

Percent discount: 60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBIN

Frog Hill is offering their best selling Canvas Storage Bins. Each comes in a set of three with a small, medium and large size bin so you can store just about anything! Use these for anything from toy storage to a hamper! They come in five styles and 9 colors, so you store your things stylishly. There is a color and style to fit every room in your home. They are collapsible and washable, so you can use for years to come and store away easily when not in use. Handles make them the perfect tote to use on any day trip. Put your things in and carry them on a day to the beach, a picnic or trip to the park. They are made of heavy duty canvas, so they are very strong. Don't be afraid to fill them to the brim! They are also light weight, which makes them easy to pick up and move.

The following styles will be offered: Bold stripe, ikat, block print, semi-circle, boomerang

The following colors will be offered: Red, pink, orange, black, navy, green, yellow, green turquoise

Frog Hill says items will ship within two weeks and arrive in three weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact custServ@froghilldesigns.net.

This exclusive deal to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Due to an overwhelming response, the sites for some of these products may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working to resolve their technical issues. Check back here as we update information for other ways to purchase these items.

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Happy shopping!