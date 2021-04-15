It can be tough to part with your favorite old sweater, knowing all the memories that it's lived through. So what if it's more than seven years and it's full of holes? It's still special.

If this sounds familiar, you know who you are (and you might need Marie Kondo's help).

And some brands are happy to encourage you to trade in your old duds with deals, discounts and incentives.

Here are six retailers that will reward you for recycling old clothes or even beauty-product packages.

Stop second-guessing that old pair of jeans sitting in your closet collecting dust. Instead, bring them to any Madewell store and receive $20 off a new pair.

You'll be proud you did — Blue Jeans Go Green turns that old denim into housing insulation for communities around the country.

If you can't get enough of Kiehl's products (we get it!), then make it a habit to return every empty, full-size bottle to the store to rack up stamps on a rewards card. When you earn 10 stamps, you'll be eligible to redeem one free travel-sized product.

American Eagle and Aerie are taking their recycling efforts one step further and showing customers how a small action can make a big difference.

Take that old pair of jeans you haven't worn in months and turn them in to your local American Eagle store for $10 off a new pair. Oh, and it gets better. AE partnered with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program, so every pair of pants will be recycled into housing insulation.

The clothing company For Days offers two ways to recycle unwanted clothing — and get rewarded for doing so!

Up first: the swap program. Joining is as easy as can be — all you need to do is purchase an item to be eligible. When the item is no longer your go-to, mail it back to For Days using their pre-paid label and allow the credit, otherwise known as your "Closet Cash," to roll in! That credit can then be applied to a new purchase. Swaps can be in any condition and do not have to match the new item you've been eyeing.

Curious about what happens to your old For Days products? They're recycled, of course! Items are broken down with the help of post-consumer mechanical recyclers to create fresh materials.

If you're not looking to buy a new item and just want to spring clean your closet, For Days offers another option.

Buy a "Take Back Bag" for $10 and fill it with old items (everything except shoes!) and receive a $10 credit toward something new. You'll earn that credit for each Take Back Bag submitted.

If you love MAC products (who doesn't?) and have at least six packaging containers lying around, take them to the closest counter immediately to trade them in for a free lipstick!

Members of the MAC loyalty program will have their choice of a standard lipstick, lipglass or small eye shadow.

Want a free Lush face mask? Now we've got your attention.

If you're an avid Lush fan and have accumulated five or more plastic pots that had originally housed a liquid product, bring them to your local Lush retailer and they'll reward you with a free mask.

As part of Lush's closed-recycling loop effort, they gather and break down old pots to be remolded into new ones.

Time to start recycling!

This story was originally published April 18, 2017.