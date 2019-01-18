Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

Everyone wants to be a little happier, right? Finding your personal route to happiness can be tricky. We rounded up some quotes from our One Small Thing Instagram account to give you some ideas on how to have a more positive attitude.

When life gets overwhelming, ground yourself by focusing on the people and things that are most important to you. Happiness in your immediate circle will radiate outwards to other parts of your life.

TODAY's Al Roker knows that finding joy in the small moments will go a long way towards being happier.

"Big Little Lies" star Nicole Kidman said that if you find your zen, great things will happen. We agree!

"A Star is Born" actress Lady Gaga knows that you should be kind to others but also to yourself. Take a break if you feel like you're stretched too thin.

"The Good Place" star Kristen Bell wants to remind you that no matter how it seems, no one has it all. Make realistic goals, remember that no one is perfect and don't get caught up comparing yourself to other people.

Take time to reflect on who you're grateful for all year long. Expressing gratitude will help you have a more positive outlook on life.

It's hard to be happy if you consistently feel overworked. Taking some time for yourself will help you recharge, so you can come back refreshed and ready to finish your tasks!

Trust the process. If your goals are taking longer than you anticipated to achieve, you can fine tune your approach. Besides, sometimes the journey will teach you more about yourself than the destination.

If you feel like you're stuck in a familiar routine, try something new! Take up a new hobby or cross a place off your to-visit list.

For more inspiration sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter and be sure to follow us on Instagram.