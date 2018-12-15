Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Gift-giving around the holidays can be stressful — unless you’re Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. They know just the type of present to get their pals.

The couple brightened up Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s Christmas season with a truly one-of-a-kind gag gift, which Shepard shared Friday on Instagram. Kunis and Kutcher surprised them with a custom-made shower curtain — with Kunis and Kutcher's faces on it.

“What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family. A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!” Shepard captioned an image of himself and Kutcher holding up the special curtain.

Both are posing with serious expressions, but the gift was really part of a joke between the couples.

Kutcher and Kunis have made respective appearances on Shepard's podcast, “Armchair Expert,” which he records in the attic above a garage on his property. That attic has a fully-functioning, albeit door-less, bathroom that Kunis used during her podcast appointment.

This brings us to the gifted shower curtain, a silly nod to that moment on Shepard’s show, and proof of the bond between the two couples.

Shepard, 43, and Kutcher, 40, became friends after working together on MTV’s “Punk’d.” The duo reunited recently for Netflix’s “The Ranch,” in which Kutcher plays the lead character and Shepard takes on a recurring role.

Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis laughed alongside Kathryn Hahn for both "Bad Moms" movies. YouTube / EllenTube

Bell, 38, and Kunis, 35, didn’t just become friends through their hilarious husbands; They starred together in the comedy “Bad Moms” and sequel “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

The two couples have a lot in common, especially as parents. Bell and Shepard share two daughters — Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3 — while Kunis and Kutcher have daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

"A Bad Moms Christmas" even drew from Kunis and Bell's hectic family lives. Kunis told TODAY that she and her pal really put their own holiday stress into the film.

"I think it's incredibly accurate," Kunis said. "We ended up having so much say in what we felt throughout Christmas. So much of that was implemented in the movie, scattered around ... these are real stories."