Sam Smith poses shirtless to share body-positive holiday message with fans

Sam Smith has a message for anyone struggling with body image this holiday season: You're not alone.

With parties aplenty and tempting holiday treats everywhere, many of us gain a little bit of weight this time of year, and that makes it a stressful season for the singer.

"Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time," Smith wrote in an uplifting post that has seemed to resonate with his followers.

Smith came out as gender nonbinary earlier this year, but says he still prefers male pronouns to be used when referring to him.

The 27-year-old posted the relatable message alongside a shirtless photo of himself and reminded his fans to be kind to their bodies.

"I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx," he wrote.

Plus-size model Tess Holliday applauded Smith for his inspiring words, writing, "Yes. This. Forever. You are beautiful and valid regardless of your size, and thank you for sharing this. (Oh and enjoy all the mince pies bb.) 💕🥧✨."

Singer Natasha Bedingfeld also shared her support for her friend, commenting "Love u," and the National Eating Disorders Association chimed in too: "A beautiful message by a beautiful human. Thank you for sharing your struggles and words of encouragement 💚💙"

Fans appreciated Smith's honest message and many could relate to his feelings: "It is so nice that you share this with us. I think all of us have struggles with our bodies no matter what, and it's very important to stop all those negative thoughts and love us for who we are, no matter what the people, social media, etc. say." @lillyvette.t wrote.

The soulful singer famously slimmed down in 2015, and has been open about his weight loss journey and his relationship with his body over the years. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old posted another shirtless photo of himself and opened up about his struggle with body image.

"In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down. Yesterday I decided to fight the f*** back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally," he wrote.

Happy Holidays, Sam! We think you're beautiful just the way you are.