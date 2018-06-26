Tess Holliday feels no need to prove her health to online trolls

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Tess Holliday has no time for body-shamers, and that includes “concern trolls” — in other words, people who criticize her weight under the guise of expressing concern for her health.

The body-positive model, 32, opened up about this, and a lot more, in her new cover story for Self magazine. She posted her digital cover photo for the health and wellness publication on Instagram.

“I'm over the moon to finally share,” she wrote. “This is totally surreal to see a fat body on the cover of a health magazine. Thank you Self for changing the game with me!”

Self also celebrated Holliday on Instagram, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Carolyn Kylstra, wrote a letter explaining why they chose the inspiring model as their latest cover star.

“Holliday identifies as a fat woman; we chose to give her a platform because she has insightful things to say about thriving in a world that devalues bodies of size,” she wrote.

Kylstra also criticized the practice of “concern trolling,” calling it not just counterproductive, but abusive.