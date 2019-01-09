Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Kristin Cavallari wants to set the record straight: She doesn’t need cosmetic treatments to look beautiful.

The entrepreneur took to Instagram this week to fight back against claims that she uses Botox to maintain her youthful glow.

It all started when Jessica Manges, whose Instagram bio describes her as an advanced registered nurse practitioner, suggested that the “Very Cavallari” star uses fillers and Botox on her face to combat the natural signs of aging.

In a post earlier this week, Manges compared the 32-year-old’s face circa “The Hills” to a photo of her from this week’s Golden Globes.

“From The hills to the red carpet @goldenglobes @kristincavallari is looking fabulous,” Manges wrote. “It appears she keeps it fresh and natural by lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox to the frown, forehead and crows feet!”

Cavallari came across the post and quickly shut down the false claims, commenting “I’ve actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess. Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that,” Cavallari responded. “I’m proud to be injectable free.”

This isn't the first time Cavallari has used her social platform to set the record straight.

Back in 2016, the mother of three fired back after Instagram users commented on how thin her sons appeared in family photos.

After blocking her haters, Cavallari commented in her signature witty style, writing "Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."

Considering her candid approach to body image, it's also no surprise that Cavallari would speak out to deny her use of injectables. In fact, the star previously got real about her post-baby body in an interview with TODAY.

“I’ve always had a little pooch. I just always have — that’s just my body type,” she said. “No matter how skinny I’ve been, it’s always there. And now that I’ve had kids, I sort of don’t mind as much because, you know what? What my stomach and my body went through is truly a miracle. And so it’s pretty marvelous that our bodies are able to do that. And Jay doesn’t care, which makes me more comfortable about it. So, find a guy who loves your flaws rather than nitpicks about them.”

Keep on keeping it real, Kristin!