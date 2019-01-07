Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Hollywood's elite arrived at Sunday night's Golden Globes red carpet dressed to impress, but some of them saved their best outfits for last. From dazzling sequins to comfy kicks, these enviable after-party looks gave their red carpet counterparts a run for their money.

Constance Wu

After wowing on the red carpet in a skin-tone ballgown, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star stepped out in a slinky spaghetti-strap gown with plenty of dazzling sparkles.

Emily Blunt

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the "Mary Poppins Returns" star, but she still found time to select this totally dreamy ruffled dress.

Regina King

The actress was pretty in pink on the red carpet, but broke out a stunning, one-shoulder metallic gown to celebrate her win later in the night.

Claire Foy

The nominee looked lovely in yellow on the Globes red carpet and brought out a showstopping, bedazzled suit for the after-party.

Sandra Oh

After getting all dolled up for her hosting duties, Oh kept things casual with a sleek suit and sneakers after the show ended.

Debra Messing

The "Will & Grace" actress didn't take home an award last night, but she certainly won our hearts with both of her sparkly outfits.

Tiffany Haddish

Getty Images

The funny lady looked simply ethereal in this baby blue gown featuring sequins and cape-like sleeves.

Sarah Hyland

WireImage

After recently revealing she had a second kidney transplant, the actress stepped out looking healthy and happy in a printed wrap dress.

Laverne Cox

FilmMagic

The "Orange is the New Black" star stole the show at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after party in this curve-hugging metallic masterpiece.

Hilary Duff

WireImage

Duff made a fashionable return to the red carpet after giving birth to her daughter earlier this fall in a slinky black, asymmetrical dress.