PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
Ingredients
Chef notes
This salad screams summer! Taking inspiration from Mexican fruit cups topped with Tajín, the sweet, tropical fruit gets a spicy, zesty kick from chile powder and bright lime juice.
Preparation1.
Add all of the cut fruit to a serving bowl.2.
Add the lime zest, juice and chile powder to a small bowl and whisk to combine.3.
Pour the chile-lime mixture over the fruit and toss to combine. Serve immediately or keep in the fridge until ready to serve.