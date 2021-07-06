IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chile-Lime Fruit Salad

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli
Ingredients

  • 2 cups cubed pineapple
  • 3 cups cubed watermelon
  • 1 mango, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 kiwis, peeled, quartered and sliced
  • 1/2 papaya, seeds and skin removed, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 6 ounces blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon chile powder

    This salad screams summer! Taking inspiration from Mexican fruit cups topped with Tajín, the sweet, tropical fruit gets a spicy, zesty kick from chile powder and bright lime juice.

    Preparation

    Add all of the cut fruit to a serving bowl.

    Add the lime zest, juice and chile powder to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

    Pour the chile-lime mixture over the fruit and toss to combine. Serve immediately or keep in the fridge until ready to serve.

    Valerie Bertinelli makes summer salads with a twist

    July 6, 202104:35

    EasyEntertainingHealthyLightNo-cookQuickSummerVeganVegetarianSide dishes

