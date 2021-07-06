This salad screams summer! Taking inspiration from Mexican fruit cups topped with Tajín, the sweet, tropical fruit gets a spicy, zesty kick from chile powder and bright lime juice.

Preparation

1.

Add all of the cut fruit to a serving bowl.

2.

Add the lime zest, juice and chile powder to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

3.

Pour the chile-lime mixture over the fruit and toss to combine. Serve immediately or keep in the fridge until ready to serve.