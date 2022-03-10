Want to fall asleep but still want something sweet? I’ve got you covered. Say hello to my toasted walnut-crusted banana "nice cream" bites. Frozen bananas are blended with coconut milk, frozen in ice cube trays and tossed in walnuts. Both banana and walnuts contain natural melatonin, making these the perfect bite-sized treat right before a good night’s sleep.

Preparation

Combine frozen bananas, coconut milk and a pinch of kosher salt in a food processor, and combine until you reach the consistency of ice cream.

Fill into silicone ice cube trays and freeze until solid, about 90 minutes.

In a clean food processor, pulse 1 cup toasted walnuts and 1 teaspoon kosher salt until combined and the consistency of sand. Place into a bowl.

Remove the frozen banana bites from the ice cube trays and roll in the walnut mixture.

Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and back into the freezer until set, about 1 hour.